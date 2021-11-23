Denver and its surrounding counties just issued a new mask order. These five charts show why.

As the number of people infected with the coronavirus continues to rise in Colorado’s hospitals, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Tuesday announced that people visiting public indoor spaces in Denver metro counties must wear a mask.

Businesses that don’t want to impose a mask order will be allowed to verify patrons’ vaccination status, instead. Under this option, only people who are vaccinated may be admitted.

Denver’s order joins identical orders covering Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Boulder and Jefferson counties.

The new orders go into effect on Wednesday. They apply to all indoor public spaces and anyone older than 2 years old.

The orders will remain in effect until early January.

“Regional protective actions have become necessary to reduce the dangerous pressure on our hospitals,” Hancock said.

The orders come as Colorado’s COVID situation continues to worsen.

Hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 are still rising. The increase in new infections has flattened somewhat over the past week, but the state still ranks eighth nationally for the number of new infections and the number of people hospitalized, according to The New York Times’s COVID tracker.

Public health leaders are increasingly worried about what the next few months hold for the state — as people gather for the holidays and other respiratory viruses, notably the flu, could also send waves of patients to the hospital.

Here are five charts that explain where things stand in Colorado’s fight against coronavirus and why health officials are so concerned.

The number of new infections remains at the highest level of the year

About 3,000 people a day are testing positive statewide for a coronavirus infection, numbers not seen since last December.

A chart from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows the average daily number of new coronavirus cases in Colorado through Nov. 22, 2021. (Provided by CDPHE)

The state’s highest infection rates of the pandemic — above 5,000 new cases a day — occurred last year at this exact time. Within a few months the numbers dropped after health orders were enacted. There is some hope that COVID’s mysterious seasonality may kick in soon. But health officials have repeatedly said that cases won’t fall on their own, leading to calls for a statewide mask order.

“This cost-effective, short-term measure is critical to a comprehensive approach for mitigating the current COVID-19 surge and reducing hospitalization rates in the near term,” the Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials wrote in a letter to Gov. Jared Polis earlier this month.

Almost every county is getting hit hard

Remember the COVID dial — that system Colorado used for a while to determine the level of restrictions that should be in place in each county?

If you go by the original dial metrics, all but four Colorado counties would now be under a lockdown order because their infection rates are so high. Some counties in Colorado are registering rates of more than 1,000 cases over the prior two weeks per every 100,000 people.

A chart from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows the two-week cumulative COVID-19 case rate in Colorado counties as of Nov. 22, 2021. (Provided by CDPHE)

The state no longer uses those per-capita numbers for recommending public health measures. Widespread vaccination means that higher case rates aren’t as worrisome on their own. But, as some other charts below will show, the current surge is still following familiar patterns — leading health officials to believe that taking action to knock down new infections is needed.

There are worrying signs that the surge won’t end soon

In addition to high case rates, a lot of counties — especially along the Front Range — have really high rates of tests coming back positive.

Adams, Arapahoe, Jefferson, Douglas, El Paso and other counties have positivity rates over the last week above 10%. Denver, with a rate around 8%, isn’t doing much better.

A chart from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows the rates at which COVID-19 tests are coming back positive in Colorado counties as of Nov. 22, 2021. Counties in red have the highest percentages of positive tests, while counties in green have the lowest. (Provided by CDPHE)

Health officials look for positivity rates below 5% to feel comfortable that they are capturing all the infections that are out there and that the spread of the virus is under control. Rates as high as they are now in the metro area suggest that the surge will rumble on.

More people are dying now of COVID than have at any other time this year

While health leaders had previously hoped that widespread vaccination would render case surges far less harmful, the current spike is showing some old patterns.

The average number of people with COVID dying per day in Colorado — around 30 — now rivals the peak of the state’s first COVID wave, way back in the spring of 2020.

A chart from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows the average daily number of deaths among people who have coronavirus in Colorado through Nov. 22, 2021. (Provided by CDPHE)

Vaccines are effective at preventing death. The state says people who are vaccinated are 12.5 times less likely to die of COVID than people who are unvaccinated. Those who died who are vaccinated are also older on average than those who are unvaccinated, according to state data.

“This is the worst-case scenario right here,” Bob McDonald, the executive director of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, said Tuesday of the rise in deaths. “We need to drive those numbers down.”

The state’s hospitals are running out of room

On Tuesday, Colorado reported that its hospital intensive care units are about 95% full. There were 81 ICU beds available statewide and none available in almost all of the southern third of the state.

A chart from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows the percentage of ICU beds available in hospitals by region as of Nov. 22, 2021. Statewide, ICUs are 95% full, with only 81 open beds. (Provided by CDPHE)

Hospital acute care units — for patients who aren’t sick enough to need the ICU — are also crammed.

The capacity crisis isn’t due to just COVID. Hospitals are short-staffed, making it difficult to find enough workers to cover beds. They are also seeing high numbers of patients coming in who delayed medical care during the pandemic, leading to worse health problems now.

This is why hospital officials have been reluctant to postpone elective procedures during the current wave. They’ve learned that procedures remain only “elective” for so long.

But many health leaders see rising COVID cases as the part of the problem that can be most rapidly fixed. Among those in the hospital with COVID right now, 83% are unvaccinated, according to state data.

“If you could decrease our COVID hospitalization by even 10 to 15%, that has huge impacts for our margins,” Dr. Michelle Barron, an infectious disease specialist at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital said earlier this month.

The majority of ICU beds that are available in the state are in the metro area. But, because Colorado has switched to a statewide transfer center for moving patients around, those beds aren’t just needed for people in the metro area. They’re needed for people across the state, including those places where hospitals no longer have room.

This is a developing story that will be updated.