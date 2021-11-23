Denver and five surrounding counties issued new public health orders Tuesday requiring people to wear masks in public indoor spaces with an exception for businesses that choose to let in only patrons vaccinated against COVID-19.

That means businesses in Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Boulder, Denver and Jefferson counties may start checking your vaccination status when the order goes into effect Wednesday.

There’s a quick and easy way to download your official COVID vaccination record on your smartphone.

Here’s how:

If you have an iPhone…

What the myColorado app looks like in the App Store.

Go to the App Store

Search for “myColorado” and download it (or tap here)

Hit “Create Account”

Scan your driver’s license to create your account. (This is a required aspect of the process.)

Once you’ve created your account, tap “myVaccine Record”

Confirm your identity once more

You’re done! Your official vaccine record is now on your phone.

Here’s what it looks like:

An example of a COVID vaccine record in the myColorado app.

If you have an Android smartphone…

What the myColorado app looks like in the Google Play Store.

Go to the Google Play Store

Search for “myColorado” to download the app (or tap here)

Hit “Create Account”

Scan your driver’s license to create your account. (This is a required aspect of the process.)

Log in with your new account and follow the steps to confirm your identity

Once verified, tap “myVaccine Record”

Confirm your identity once more

You’re done! Your official vaccine record is now on your phone.