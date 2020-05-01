Looking at the shutdown by the numbers, there’s only 1 that I can be sure of

Numbers and Figures

it’s still early and my wife is upstairs

talking to some people on Zoom

our 2 girls are huddled

on the couch

under a blanket

the dog has been in and out

47 times so far today

it feels cold inside

but the heat is set to 71

I am

54 years old

actually that is

wrong I am

only 53

it’s been a week of inside

all the time

outside the remnant of

yesterday’s snowstorm

is still so white yet

melting into itself

as the chariot of the sun

runs its arcing path

yes our 2 old friends

hope and warmth are

with us now but

like always they’re going to

fade away

they say another storm

is soon to come

at 3 AM

when we are asleep

my friend Chris is gone

it’s been over 4 months now

I think of him

at least 3 times a day

and there are 2

open bottles of scotch on top

of the 1 fridge

we have 6 trees

in our back yard

which to me is

4 too many but

my wife likes them

it’s the green and the oxygen

the Oh 2

how many days this

inside living will remain

is anyone’s guess

solve for x

no one has

scribbled an equation

on a chalkboard

or yellow notepad

numbers are cold

so certain of themselves

they tally everything yet

so much

slips past

their high self-esteem

today is 1 day

tomorrow will be

1 also

this is all I can say

for sure right now

Michael Henry is executive director of the Lighthouse Writers Workshop in Denver.

The latest from The Sun