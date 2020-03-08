MAP: Where Colorado’s coronavirus cases have been identified

The Colorado Sun is tracking cases of coronavirus in Colorado in an effort to ensure citizens know when the virus, know formally as COVID-19, has reached their communities.
The first two cases in the state were announced on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Health officials are testing dozens of people in order to track and try to slow the spread of the virus.
There are currently 8 people who have tested positive for the virus in Colorado. The Sun will update this map when new information from public health officials is released.
Last updated on March 8, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
Coronavirus cases in Colorado
