Colorado has its first, second presumptive cases of coronavirus

Colorado has its first and second presumptive cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

The first is a man in his 30s who was visiting Summit County from out of state tested positive for the virus. The patient is now recovering in isolation in the Denver area, where he will remain until he is cleared by health officials.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the man had close exposure with someone who has COVID-19 outside of Colorado.

“Public health practitioners are investigating and will attempt to notify anyone else who may have been exposed because of this case,” the state said in a news release.

The second presumptive case came in to state health officials on Thursday afternoon. Details on that patient were not released, only that they are not believed to be connected to the first case. More information is expected to be released on the second patient Thursday night.

Gov. Jared Polis and state health officials made the announcement about the cases on Thursday afternoon. The patients have tested positive through the state’s laboratory, but because the illnesses haven’t been verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention they are still considered “presumptive.”

The first patient went to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center on Tuesday with a respiratory illness. He had traveled to Italy in mid February, a nation where the virus has spread to nearly 4,000 people.

His travel companion has been confirmed to have the virus.

“He spent time at home and then he traveled to Colorado on Feb, 29 via plane,” Polis said. “He was asymptomatic at the time. When he arrived here he was healthy.”

Polis said that since the man was not showing symptoms, officials think he likely didn’t infect anyone else since the virus appears to have a low risk of transmission during that time.

“There’s no reason to believe at this time that more travelers were exposed,” Polis said.

The man then traveled from Denver International Airport to Summit County via private vehicle. He was with his fiancée and went to visit two friends, who are Colorado residents.

The fiancée and two friends are in isolation. The patient is in Jefferson County recovering.

“We are hopeful that the patient will have a swift recovery,” Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said in a written statement. “Like other states, we expected to begin seeing cases in Colorado and that is why we have been preparing for the past couple of months, in conjunction with local public health agencies and healthcare partners. Our goals are to protect the public from the disease, get people the care they need, and minimize disruption to daily lives.”

Polis said officials are “diligently managing this situation.” He has been in touch with the first patient, whom he said does not need any further medical treatment.

“We are preparing for this moment,” he said.

The governor said that he won’t hesitate to invoke his emergency powers if necessary, but at this point he doesn’t think that’s the right step.

CDPHE is encouraging people to wash their hands with soap and water and stay home if they are sick.

More than 200 people in the U.S. have confirmed cases of the virus as it spreads across the nation. Several people in Washington and California have died.

The virus, first detected in China, has infected more than 90,000 people globally and caused over 3,100 deaths.

About 100 people have been tested for coronavirus in Colorado. While the majority have come back negative, 40 of them are still pending.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

