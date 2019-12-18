Donald Trump is impeached. Here’s how Colorado’s representatives voted and what they said.

In a historic vote on Wednesday, the U.S. House approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

On the first, for abuse of power, the vote was 230 to 197. On the second article, for obstruction of Congress, the vote was 229 to 198.

The final tally split along partisan lines with all but a couple of Democrats voting in favor of the article. No Republicans voted in favor of either article.

The case now heads to the U.S. Senate for a trial, where it would take a supermajority — or 67 votes from the 100-member upper chamber — to convict.

Here’s how the seven members of Colorado’s congressional delegation voted on the two articles of impeachment and what they said on the House chamber’s floor.

Ken Buck, R-Windsor

No on both articles

“Today, Democrats lower the bar for impeachment. Under this standard, the president can be impeached in the absence of a crime, without due process and for asserting a legally constitutionally recognized privilege.”

Jason Crow, D-Aurora

Yes on both articles

“Our founders created a system to ensure we would have no kings or dictators. A system that vests its power in the people to ensure that no man or woman is above the law. Generation after generation this system has survived because people have fought for it. Today, it is our turn. The president’s abuse of power and scorn for our constitutional checks and balances is unprecedented. Unless we stand up against these abuses we will set the country on a dangerous new course.”

Diana DeGette, D-Dever

Yes on both articles



DeGette presided over the impeachment debate on Thursday, playing a critical role in the proceedings, but did not speak on the House floor. “Sitting here in the speaker’s chair, all I can think is how serious this debate is for the future of our republic,” she said in a written statement. “The fact that I’ve been asked to preside over the House for this important moment in our nation’s history is truly an honor.”

Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs

No on both articles

“Why don’t the Democrats tell us what law he broke? They can’t because he didn’t break any. So Democrats have resorted to two vague and subjective articles. … This is nothing but a partisan ploy by Democrats to overturn an election. This charade will fail and the Senate will exonerate Trump and everyone knows it.”

Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette

Yes on both articles

“Unfortunately, President Trump has left us no choice. The fact of the matter is that the president abused the power of his office and invited a foreign country to interfere in our elections. In doing so, he undermined the sanctity of the free and fair elections upon which our republic rests.”

Ed Perlmutter, D-Arvada

Yes on both articles

(Perlmutter did not speak on the House floor on Wednesday, but spoke in favor of impeachment on Tuesday at a meeting of the House Rules Committee.)



“No one is above the law, and that includes the president. By withholding almost $400 million Ukraine desperately needed to defend itself against Russia until Ukraine did the president’s political bidding, the president committed high crimes and misdemeanors for which he should be impeached.”



Scott Tipton, R-Cortez

No on both articles

“Make no mistake, this process did not begin with the whistleblower report. In fact, impeachment efforts began shortly after the president was elected. The theatrics and political posturing have ensured that this body is not actually pursuing to preserve checks and balances. Rather, this process echoes the calls by some that refuse to accept the 2016 election results.”

Scroll through the interactive graphic below to see how each member of the U.S. House of Representatives voted.

Colorado’s senators

The articles of impeachment now move to the U.S. Senate for a trial that’s expected to happen in January.

The 100 members in the chamber will serve as jurors. The case is expected to take, at a minimum, several days to complete. (Here is a good explainer on what will happen in the Senate.)

Here is what Colorado’s two senators have said about impeachment:

Michael Bennet, Democrat

Bennet says it’s likely he will vote to convict Trump.

“The president has made it very difficult for Congress to do the oversight that the Constitution requires and that the American people demand. He’s obstructed and stonewalled at every step of the way … This is exactly what the founders were worried about. We don’t elect kings in this country, and nobody is above the law.”

Cory Gardner, Republican

Gardner has not said how he will vote.

“Sen. Gardner believes Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry to appease the far-left has been a total circus that only served to divide this country. If the House votes to impeach the president, Senator Gardner will be a juror and unlike what has happened in the House, he is confident the process in the Senate will be bipartisan and fair,” Gardner’s office said in a statement released earlier this month.