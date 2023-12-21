Good morning, Colorado.

One of the rewarding things about writing is the opportunity to wrestle with the language — to imagine, edit and economize in pursuit of telling a good story. So over the past few years The Sun has enjoyed teaming up with the Rocky Mountain Mystery Writers of America on its annual 6-word mystery contest, which challenges contestants to create a clever whodunit working within those tight constraints.

The Sun offered readers a chance to submit free entries, from which we selected our top 10 and paid their entry fee into the big contest, which attracted 448 submissions. Sun reader Denali Hussin of Boulder did us proud, as RMMWA judges awarded her top honors in the Thriller category with this gem: “I called his widow. He answered.”

Hussin will receive a $25 gift certificate and see her entry featured in Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine, as well as on the RMMWA website and its monthly newsletter, Deadlines. The overall contest winner: “Dead bookie: all bets are off.”

With this year’s contest in the books, here are six words with absolutely no mystery: And now, on to the news.

The Colorado Supreme Court chamber Wednesday in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By all indications, Donald Trump wouldn’t have had a chance to win in Colorado in next year’s presidential election even if he made it through the presidential primary. So what made this state prime for a lawsuit challenging his candidacy, which led to this week’s stunning state Supreme Court decision to block him from the ballot? The answer lies in Colorado’s unique election laws, which Jesse Paul explains in this story.

Colorado GOP threatens to withdraw from or ignore state’s presidential primary if Trump isn’t on the ballot. The state party would have to ask the Republican National Committee for a waiver to make the change. There would also likely be a legal showdown with state election officials, Jesse Paul reports.

The housing market has buoyed Colorado's state budget. That may not last. It was the first major financial update for lawmakers since they approved $434 million in property tax cuts during the special legislative session in November, writes Brian Eason.

A commuter rail vehicle approaches the RTD transit station at Eastlake and 124th Avenue in Thornton on Dec. 1, 2022. (Valerie Mosley, Special to the Colorado Sun)

Advocates are vying for a vote on a tax to start building Front Range Rail. Denver is expanding “bus rapid transit.” And RTD is experimenting with cheaper — or even free — fares. Michael Booth spoke to RTD chief Debra Johnson ahead of what’s shaping up to be a pivotal year for Colorado transit.

Recycled items. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

How much do you know about recycling and composting in Colorado? We’ve put together this quiz to answer any questions you have.

A digital clock sits near the office of Mark Gabriel, president and CEO of United Power, at the company’s headquarters Sept. 20 in Brighton. The clock ticks down the days, hours, minutes and seconds remaining until United Power can leave its power supplier, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association. (Kathryn Scott, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Federal regulators have ended a four-year battle by United Power to leave the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association. The Brighton-based company is the largest electric cooperative in the association. Next up is calculating how much it’ll cost to buy out long-term contracts, Mark Jaffe reports.

Officials confirm first case of measles in Colorado resident in five years. The highly contagious disease can cause brain damage and even death. State health officials are warning unvaccinated people who were at the Denver airport and Children’s Hospital. Jennifer Brown and John Ingold have more information.

Ridgway ice climber Jonathan Zaugg celebrates after finishing the speed climbing competition during the 2022 Ouray Ice Festival. (Erin McIntyre, Ouray County Plaindealer)

“Incredible, generous” contribution of land in Ouray Ice Park resolves liability concerns, protects recreation economy. Eric Jacobson, the owner-operator of the Ouray Hydroelectric Power Plant, is donating 8 acres of land to the city of Ouray, permanently protecting access to the Ouray Ice Park. Here’s more from Mike Wiggins of the Ouray County Plaindealer.

Coloradans could stand to benefit from free-market forces behind Kroger-Albertsons merger. While the grocery chains’ merger would have an impact on the state, the Colorado attorney general has bigger issues to spend resources on

— Cory Gardner, former U.S. Senator

The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read our ethics policy for more on The Sun’s opinion policy and submit columns, suggest writers or provide feedback at opinion@coloradosun.com.

Members of the LuneAseas, a grassroots creative group based in Northern Colorado and Denver, will perform an updated version of “The Nutcracker” based in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood and set to Duke Ellington’s “Nutcracker Suite.” (Photo provided by LuneAseas)

Five Points Nutcracker.

Two years ago, producer Leah Casper approached her friend, Larea Edwards of The Flobots and Deep Pocket Thieves, with an idea. Casper wanted to twist the traditional holiday “Nutcracker” ballet into a fresh show based around Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite. Edwards loved the idea and wanted to take it a step further, by infusing the show with elements of the Five Points neighborhood in Denver where she grew up. The resulting performance premiers this weekend at The Savoy Denver.

The show doesn’t shirk from Five Point’s darker times, including entanglements with the KKK during the 1920s, but overall it’s an uplifting and spirited event, Casper said. Fifteen dancers and actors perform characters based on important figures in Five Points history. A live, six-piece band will make its way through Ellington’s Nutcracker, paired with updated choreography that includes Jazz Era-style swing, break, and contemporary dance.

$35-$75; Dec. 22 and 23, various times; The Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe St. Denver

Wrapped: An Artistic Study of Fabric . A new exhibition at the picturesque Powers Art Center features works from large-scale installation artists Christo and Jeanne Claude and Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake.

Free; Dec. 1-Oct. 28; Powers Art Center, 13110 Highway 82, Carbondale

. A new exhibition at the picturesque Powers Art Center features works from large-scale installation artists Christo and Jeanne Claude and Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake. Free; Dec. 1-Oct. 28; Powers Art Center, 13110 Highway 82, Carbondale Kwanzaa Celebration. The 34th annual Kwanzaa celebration for the Colorado Springs community. An opening night Umoja (Unity) Ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with five subsequent programs running from 6-7:30 p.m. nightly until Dec. 31.

Free; Dec. 26-31, 6-7:30 p.m.; In-Balance Wellness Studio, 2820 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Colorado Springs

The 34th annual Kwanzaa celebration for the Colorado Springs community. An opening night Umoja (Unity) Ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with five subsequent programs running from 6-7:30 p.m. nightly until Dec. 31. Free; Dec. 26-31, 6-7:30 p.m.; In-Balance Wellness Studio, 2820 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Colorado Springs Last Second Spirit. For anyone who wants to squeeze just a little more Christmas spirit out of the season, you can visit the Prairie Museum’s Red Lantern Christmas Tour in Sterling, dance around to a Dolly Parton Christmas in Telluride or watch the R-rated Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical in Golden.

Various prices, times and locations.

ICYMI: With the holidays here and 2023 coming to an end, Peter Moore’s latest cartoon examines Colorado’s holiday spirit and makes a case for including The Sun in your year-end giving.

Go make this solstice-shortened day a sweet one, Colorado.

— The whole staff of The Sun

This story was updated at 10 a.m. Dec. 21, 2023, to correct a typo that misidentified Denali Hussin‘s gender. She was the winner of top honors in the Thriller category of Rocky Mountain Mystery Writers of America’s annual 6-word mystery contest.