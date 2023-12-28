Good morning, Colorado.
The final Wednesday of 2023 gave us one of the year’s biggest political stories: the bombshell announcement that Lauren Boebert will run in a completely different district to improve her odds of winning in November.
THE NEWS
POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Lauren Boebert will switch congressional districts to improve her chances of winning in 2024
The 2024 election just got a lot more intriguing. After squeaking by to win the 3rd District last year and facing increasingly dim chances to do so again next year, Rep. Lauren Boebert on Wednesday announced she’s switching over to the more Republican-friendly 4th District, where the departing Rep. Ken Buck is the representative. While Boebert joins a long list of candidates vying for that seat, it’s an announcement that promises to reshape election season. Jesse Paul breaks down the news.
What Colorado’s congressional delegation got done this year — and where members still have more work to do
While the next year promises to be interesting, it’s time to look back at the past year in politics. That’s what Sandra Fish does in this story looking at what Colorado’s congressional delegation got done in 2023, a year that had a few legislative successes while being statistically one of the least productive for Congress in recent memory. But let’s look back at what was accomplished.
ENVIRONMENT
How hard is it to reduce greenhouse gas emissions? Just look at Boulder.
Boulder — which has set ambitious carbon-cutting goals for itself that surpass federal standards — says “communitywide emissions decreased 2% from 2021 and were 18% below the 2018 baseline.” While that’s millions of tons of carbon removal, it’s a long way from the city’s goal, moving that 18% to 70% six years from now. In this fact-check from Michael Booth, we look at what’s standing in the way of cities reaching their own climate goals.
MORE NEWS
THE COLORADO REPORT
THE OPINION PAGE
COMMUNITY
What’s Happening
Elevated New Year’s Eve. New York may have the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade and California can claim the Rose Parade, but no one does a New Year’s Eve ski parade quite like Colorado. This Sunday, a number of resorts across Summit and Grand counties keep their slopes open for night skiing, fireworks and torchlight parades.
For family-friendly fun, Breckenridge hosts an annual glow worm parade at 5:45 p.m. for kids 5-13 years old. Kids can register and pick up their glow sticks day-of at the Beaver Run Ski School. While the kids light up the lower slopes, Breckenridge Ski & Snowboard School descends in a torchlight procession from Peak 9 to the base of the mountain at 6 p.m. At Copper Mountain, a ski parade lights up the Main Vein run at 6 p.m. while hot chocolate and DJ sets are served in the village. And in Vail, catch a torchlight parade coming down Golden Peak at 6:15 p.m., followed by fireworks.
If you’re just in it for the extra laps, Keystone and Granby Ranch both offer night skiing (not just on New Year’s Eve, but it’s as good a time as any) and fireworks shows.
Free; Dec. 31; Various locations
Now you have your New Year’s plans. Enjoy this final Thursday of 2023, Colorado.
Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.