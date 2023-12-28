Good morning, Colorado.

The final Wednesday of 2023 gave us one of the year’s biggest political stories: the bombshell announcement that Lauren Boebert will run in a completely different district to improve her odds of winning in November.

THE NEWS

POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, speaks during the Montezuma County Lincoln Day Dinner at the Ute Mountain Casino in Towaoc in October. (Jerry McBride/Durango Herald)

“A lot of prayer, a lot of tough conversations and a lot of perspective convinced me that this is the best way I can continue to fight for Colorado, for the conservative movement and for my children’s future.” — Rep. Lauren Boebert

The 2024 election just got a lot more intriguing. After squeaking by to win the 3rd District last year and facing increasingly dim chances to do so again next year, Rep. Lauren Boebert on Wednesday announced she’s switching over to the more Republican-friendly 4th District, where the departing Rep. Ken Buck is the representative. While Boebert joins a long list of candidates vying for that seat, it’s an announcement that promises to reshape election season. Jesse Paul breaks down the news.

READ MORE

Clockwise from top left, Rep. Yadira Caraveo, Rep. Brittany Pettersen, Rep. Ken Buck, Sen. Michael Bennet, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Sen. John Hickenlooper, Rep. Diana DeGette and Rep. Jason Crow. At center are Rep. Ken Buck, left, and Rep. Joe Neguse, right. (Photos by Sandra Fish, Special to The Colorado Sun)

While the next year promises to be interesting, it’s time to look back at the past year in politics. That’s what Sandra Fish does in this story looking at what Colorado’s congressional delegation got done in 2023, a year that had a few legislative successes while being statistically one of the least productive for Congress in recent memory. But let’s look back at what was accomplished.

READ MORE

ENVIRONMENT

The former Boulder Community Health hospital building is to be recycled after its recent deconstruction. The sustainable deconstruction of concrete, metal, electronics and other materials can be reused and recycled instead of going to landfills, reducing carbon emissions in the process. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

“Seventy percent is … really hard.” — Boulder sustainability senior manager Carolyn Elam

Boulder — which has set ambitious carbon-cutting goals for itself that surpass federal standards — says “communitywide emissions decreased 2% from 2021 and were 18% below the 2018 baseline.” While that’s millions of tons of carbon removal, it’s a long way from the city’s goal, moving that 18% to 70% six years from now. In this fact-check from Michael Booth, we look at what’s standing in the way of cities reaching their own climate goals.

READ MORE

MORE NEWS

Starbucks must offer job back to fired Colorado union worker, judge rules. Federal administrative law judge Ira Sandron said the coffee retailer at the Superior location “engaged in certain unfair labor practices” and must offer Alendra Harris her job back with full payment of any lost earnings.

THE COLORADO REPORT

🔑 = source has article meter or paywall

THE OPINION PAGE

COMMUNITY

As Endangered Species Act turns 50, now is the time to pass the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act to help state agencies. This next step in wildlife protections would send part of $1.3 billion to support Colorado Parks and Wildlife

— Ellen Montgomery, public lands campaign director for Environment Colorado

What’s Happening

Elevated New Year’s Eve. New York may have the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade and California can claim the Rose Parade, but no one does a New Year’s Eve ski parade quite like Colorado. This Sunday, a number of resorts across Summit and Grand counties keep their slopes open for night skiing, fireworks and torchlight parades.

For family-friendly fun, Breckenridge hosts an annual glow worm parade at 5:45 p.m. for kids 5-13 years old. Kids can register and pick up their glow sticks day-of at the Beaver Run Ski School. While the kids light up the lower slopes, Breckenridge Ski & Snowboard School descends in a torchlight procession from Peak 9 to the base of the mountain at 6 p.m. At Copper Mountain, a ski parade lights up the Main Vein run at 6 p.m. while hot chocolate and DJ sets are served in the village. And in Vail, catch a torchlight parade coming down Golden Peak at 6:15 p.m., followed by fireworks.

If you’re just in it for the extra laps, Keystone and Granby Ranch both offer night skiing (not just on New Year’s Eve, but it’s as good a time as any) and fireworks shows.

Free; Dec. 31; Various locations

Murder Speaks Easy . A 1920s murder mystery in the Trinity Brewery warehouse. Show provided by murder mystery specialists Red Herring Productions. Beer, wine and cider provided by Trinity Brewery. Ticket includes a buffet dinner, drinks, a champagne toast and a detective journal.

$99; 7 p.m., Dec. 31; Trinity Brewing, 1466 Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs

A 1920s murder mystery in the Trinity Brewery warehouse. Show provided by murder mystery specialists Red Herring Productions. Beer, wine and cider provided by Trinity Brewery. Ticket includes a buffet dinner, drinks, a champagne toast and a detective journal. $99; 7 p.m., Dec. 31; Trinity Brewing, 1466 Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs Wes Anderson New Year’s Eve . If you’re looking for something a little less black tie and a little more red beanie and Birkenstocks, then the Wes Anderson New Year’s Eve party at Denver’s Thin Man Tavern is your place. And don’t worry about driving — RTD is free from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Free; 7 p.m., Dec. 31; The Thin Man Tavern, 2015 E. 17th Ave., Denver

If you’re looking for something a little less black tie and a little more red beanie and Birkenstocks, then the Wes Anderson New Year’s Eve party at Denver’s Thin Man Tavern is your place. And don’t worry about driving — RTD is free from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Free; 7 p.m., Dec. 31; The Thin Man Tavern, 2015 E. 17th Ave., Denver Rootbeer Richie & the Reveille. A soulful New Year’s Eve bash in the Roaring Fork Valley. Louisiana-born Rootbeer Richie and his seven-piece “soul-infused swamp pop” band will ring in 2024 at Basalt’s TACAW.

$55; 8:30 p.m., Dec. 31; TACAW, 400 Robinson St., Basalt

Now you have your New Year’s plans. Enjoy this final Thursday of 2023, Colorado.

