Good morning for day 4 of 2024 — and because everyone’s internal calendars are screwy from the holidays, here’s your reminder that yes, today is Thursday.
I’m behind on my new year’s traditions, so while all 15 varieties of beans (including black-eyed peas, of course) are soaking for my big cajun stew tonight, let me tell you about our busy calendar of events this month.
Starting with tonight (Thursday, 6 p.m.): Join our politics editor Jesse Paul for The Sun’s annual pre-legislative session talk with Gov. Jared Polis and statehouse leaders about what to expect this year under the golden dome. You still have plenty of time to reserve a free seat and submit a question, just head to coloradosun.com/2024PreLegislative to get registered.
Then later this month, we’re taking a deeper dive into our High Cost of Colorado series and the world of electric vehicles:
And that’s just for January! We’ve got a lot more than bean stew cooking for the rest of 2024, so keep an eye on coloradosun.com/events and follow us on Instagram to keep up on the latest.
We’ve got a whole lot of news to get through before 6 p.m., so let’s saddle up and start rounding up these dogies, shall we?
THE NEWS
EVENTS
The cattle are coming: 4 things to know if you’re going to the National Western Stock Show
From how to see the best art to where to get good coffee to which rodeo clowns to watch, our team has put together a great guide for one of the biggest events in the state.
OUTDOORS
Vail ski instructor dies after he was found unresponsive on intermediate slope
A still-unnamed 69-year-old Vail ski instructor was found unresponsive on the Born Free run at the ski resort Dec. 28 and died days later after being taken to Denver. While this is the third Vail Resorts employee to die on the job since 2021, Jason Blevins reports that resort worker deaths in Colorado remain exceedingly rare.
ENVIRONMENT
Lawmakers and green advocates fear northern Colorado utility is falling behind on climate targets
Lawmakers and the Colorado Sierra Club are calling out the Platte River Power Authority’s “empty promises” for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to get into compliance with a new 2023 law. Michael Booth reports on the authority’s plans and how much of the path to greener energy it still has to walk.
MORE NEWS
THE COLORADO REPORT
🔑 = source has article meter or paywall
THE OPINION PAGE
COMMUNITY
The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read our ethics policy for more on The Sun’s opinion policy and submit columns, suggest writers or provide feedback at opinion@coloradosun.com.
What’s Happening
Year of the Dragon. In the Chinese zodiac, the upcoming lunar year, beginning Feb. 11, is the year of the wood dragon. And when Mimi Luong talks about someone on her “dragon team” she could be talking about any one of the small business owners, artists, chefs, Kung Fu experts, qigong masters, calligraphists or nonprofit organizations that she’s coalesced to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
Luong and her family own the Far East Center, a hub of east Asian businesses on South Federal Boulevard in Denver. From now until Feb. 10, the date of their official Lunar New Year celebration, the center is hosting programs to introduce people to the skills, symbolism and traditions associated with the holiday.
Every week the center introduces a new theme — arts, storytelling, holistic health, food or traditions — and offers classes based around it. Take a free qigong class, delve into acupuncture and learn from a tai chi expert during the holistic health week. Fold dumplings, bake mooncakes and make kimchi during the culinary week. Dance in a KPOP class. Paint a dragon landscape. Learn calligraphy. All classes are free or donation-based.
The programming culminates in a weeklong Lunar Street Market, from Feb. 1-9, and the annual Lunar New Year celebration on Feb. 10-11.
Donation-based pricing; Jan. 2-Feb. 11; Far East Center, 333 S. Federal Blvd., Denver
Thanks for cruising into your morning with us, and I hope we’ll see you all on YouTube tonight!
— Eric & the whole staff of The Sun
Corrections & Clarifications
Notice something wrong? The Colorado Sun has an ethical responsibility to fix all factual errors. Request a correction by emailing corrections@coloradosun.com.
Type of Story: News
Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.