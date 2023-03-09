Up to 15 students across Colorado can spend a week of their summer exploring their curiosity, learning how to investigate news tips and polishing their storytelling skills in The Colorado Sun’s third annual Rise and Shine Journalism Workshop.

Applications for the free workshop, which will be held June 12-16 over Zoom, opened Thursday and can be found here.

The Sun introduced the summer camp in 2021, guiding students through the fundamental skills of journalism, including reporting, writing, filing public records requests, photojournalism and social media engagement. Students, who also learned about the importance of media ethics, were paired with professional journalists who mentored them through the week.

Students will learn in interactive workshops taught by professional reporters, editors, photojournalists and others in the media industry. Journalists will help them understand how to begin asking thoughtful questions about the world around them and finding stories worth writing about.

Participants will also be exposed to different career paths in journalism and will focus on honing the writing, artistic, business and digital skills needed in newsrooms. They will complete courses taught by journalists who work for newspapers, online news outlets, and radio and TV stations. They will learn how to engage readers with compelling writing, hear from reporters about how to find sources and ask the right questions, become familiar with photography techniques, better understand how to use social media to find story ideas and share their own work, and learn how to take care of their mental health as a journalist — and much more.

This year, the Rise and Shine workshop is open to 15 students who meet the following criteria:

Live in Colorado

Will be in middle or high school in the fall

Have an interest in journalism

Prior experience in student journalism is not required. The Colorado Sun welcomes students of all experience levels, including those who have never considered pursuing journalism and are curious about how they can apply their skills and interests to a career in media.

Applicants from underrepresented and diverse communities are encouraged to apply. The Colorado Sun will provide assistance to students who may have difficulties accessing a computer or device and a reliable internet connection.

The application is due by 6 p.m. April 21. Participants will be notified no later than May 5.

Submit your application here.

For questions about the workshop, contact reporter Erica Breunlin at erica@coloradosun.com.