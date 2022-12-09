A little more than two years after Colorado voters narrowly directed Colorado Parks and Wildlife to reintroduce wolves to the Western Slope, the agency has a plan.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife dropped its 293-page draft plan for wolf reintroduction on Friday morning, launching a public process to adjust details before a final plan is proposed in February next year and approved in May. The plan calls for transferring 30 to 50 gray wolves from northern Rockies states over three to five years beginning in 2024.

The comprehensive plan was honed through 47 public in-person and virtual meetings involving 3,400 state residents in the summer of 2021. A 20-member Stakeholder Advisory Group met 15 times between June 2021 and August 2022. A 17-member Technical Working Group composed of wildlife experts and local community leaders met 14 times in that span.

The essence of the plan is “impact-based management” of wolves, with CPW given “maximum flexibility.” So conflicts between wolves and domestic livestock or wild deer, elk and moose will be addressed on a case-by-case basis. The agency will first use education to minimize impacts, the nonlethal strategies followed by lethal responses and compensation for ranchers who lose livestock to the predators. (The draft plan proposes ranchers get up to $8,000 for every animal killed by a wolf.)

“An impact based approach recognizes that there are both positive and negative aspects of having wolves and managing wolves,” said Eric Odell, CPW’s species conservation program manager, during a meeting with commissioners on Friday.

A top issue for wolf conservation in Colorado, per the plan, is “social tolerance for wolves and economic impacts.”

“The greatest challenges associated with wolf restoration and wolf management are primarily going to come from social and political issues rather than biological issues,” said Odell, adding that a successful wolf restoration plan “will rely on a strong foundation for responsible stakeholder engagement.”

The plan proposes CPW will capture 10 to 15 wild gray wolves every fall and winter from several different packs over the course of three to five years. The agency will release the GPS-collared wolves during winter months on private and state land on the Western Slope at least 60 miles from borders with tribal land, Wyoming to the north, Utah to the West and New Mexico to the south. The plan does not propose releasing wolves on federal land, due to the “time and financial constraints” required under National Environmental Policy Act rules for federal land, Odell said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s draft wolf reintroduction plan calls for the wintertime release of 10-to-15 gray wolves a year on private and state land in Western Slope zones at least 60 miles from the borders of tribal lands, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico. (Provided by CPW)

The capture of wolves in a northern Rockies state and the release of the animals on the Western Slope will happen in a single day.

“The animals are not going to be held for any period of time,” Odell told Dan Gibbs, the director of the Department of Natural Resources, who asked if wolves would be held for a short period in a semi-permanent pen before releasing them.

Wolves will be managed under the state’s threatened and endangered rules with cooperation from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Wolves are listed as endangered by both the state and federal government.

If CPW counts 50 wolves in the state for four years in a row, the animals can be shifted from endangered protection to less-strict threatened status. When wildlife biologists count 150 wolves for two successive years — or 200 wolves at any time — the animals will be removed from state endangered or threatened protection and listed as non-game wildlife. Wolves could be reclassified as a game species — meaning they could be hunted — in a final phase of the recovery effort.

A state population of 200 wolves would be about 25 packs spread across 2.8 million acres in western Colorado. CPW will monitor the packs using the GPS collars as well as aerial surveys, hair and scat sampling, trail cameras and winter track counts. The agency also will monitor wolf prey populations. Effects of the predators on prey populations — including livestock, elk, deer and moose — “were one of the greatest concerns” expressed by state residents during restoration efforts in the northern Rockies, reads the report.

“Recent community engagement in Colorado suggests that those same concerns occur across much of the state, particularly on the Western Slope,” the report reads.

CPW commission chairwoman Carrie Hauser called the plan “a testament to tenacity” as she thanked the technical and stakeholder groups.

“Our goal is to put together a plan that really reflects compromise and really reflects a plan the state could be proud of … and the public could really support,” she said.

Several members of the Stakeholder Advisory Group issued a statement noting hard-won consensus among the coalition of conservationists, ranchers, hunters, wildlife advocates and rural and urban residents.

“In a time of often polarized opinions, the SAG fostered civil discussion and understanding across differences, often resulting in strong convergence even on the most contentious issues,” the statement from nine of the group’s members reads. “Colorado has enough issues that could divide people and communities. We collectively believe that if we take a pragmatic approach and seek common ground with our neighbors, wolves don’t need to be another divisive issue.”

This story will be updated.