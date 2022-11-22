The accused shooter in the attack on Club Q arrived at the El Paso County jail Tuesday after being discharged from a local hospital.

No additional information was immediately available, including where in the jail Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is being held and whether special security arrangements are in place.

Aldrich, who has been treated at a Colorado Springs hospital after being pistol-whipped and kicked in the head by patrons at the club he is accused of shooting up, is facing 10 preliminary charges. They include five counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and five counts of committing a bias-motivated crime, court records show.

The investigation into the Colorado Springs club shooting, where five people were killed and at least 18 others injured, will likely continue up until Aldrich’s trial, 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said in a news conference Monday.

The list of formal charges by prosecutors is likely to grow when he is formally charged, potentially including assault and attempted murder.

Aldrich is being held without bond and will be represented by Joseph Archambault, a public defender, court records show. Archambault did not immediately return a request for comment left on his office voicemail.



The suspect does not have a court appearance scheduled, but Allen previously said his initial appearance would be done virtually from the jail. No further information was available.