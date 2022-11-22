The accused shooter in the attack on Club Q arrived at the El Paso County jail Tuesday after being discharged from a local hospital.
No additional information was immediately available, including where in the jail Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is being held and whether special security arrangements are in place.
Accused shooter: Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22
- Aldrich is facing 10 preliminary charges, including five counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and five counts of committing a bias-motivated crime.
- In 2016, Aldrich petitioned a Texas court to change his name from Nicholas F. Brink to Anderson Lee Aldrich.
- Aldrich was arrested in June 2021 by the El Paso County Sheriff on charges of felony menacing and kidnapping, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. Aldrich allegedly threatened to harm his mother with a homemade bomb, multiple weapons and ammunition, prompting the police to evacuate the area. Aldrich refused to comply with deputy orders to surrender. The sheriff’s regional explosives unit did not find any explosive devices. There is no public record that prosecutors pursued the charges, and Aldrich’s case was sealed.
- Aldrich’s mother has three outstanding warrants for her arrest in California and an arson charge in Bexar County, Texas.
- Aldrich is believed to be the grandson of Republican California legislator Randy Voepel, who praised the deadly riot on Jan. 6, 2021 at The Capitol and has opposed legislation that would allow transgender Californians to update their names and genders on marriage licenses and birth certificates. Voepel has also opposed gun control measures.
Aldrich, who has been treated at a Colorado Springs hospital after being pistol-whipped and kicked in the head by patrons at the club he is accused of shooting up, is facing 10 preliminary charges. They include five counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and five counts of committing a bias-motivated crime, court records show.
The investigation into the Colorado Springs club shooting, where five people were killed and at least 18 others injured, will likely continue up until Aldrich’s trial, 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said in a news conference Monday.
The list of formal charges by prosecutors is likely to grow when he is formally charged, potentially including assault and attempted murder.
Aldrich is being held without bond and will be represented by Joseph Archambault, a public defender, court records show. Archambault did not immediately return a request for comment left on his office voicemail.
The suspect does not have a court appearance scheduled, but Allen previously said his initial appearance would be done virtually from the jail. No further information was available.