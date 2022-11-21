The accused shooter in the attack on Club Q in Colorado Springs is facing 10 preliminary charges, including five counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and five counts of committing a bias-motivated crime, according to a court record.

A docket sheet for Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, shows that a warrant has been issued for those charges. The murder charges are Class 1 felonies and the bias-motivated crime charges, which apply to hate crimes, are Class 5 felonies.

The warrant and the detective’s affidavit that provides the supporting evidence for that warrant has been sealed, according to court records.

“If the information arrest warrant affidavit was to be released, it could jeopardize the ongoing case investigation,” prosecutors wrote in a request to seal the warrant.

The attack on Club Q, a gathering space and focal point for the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs, killed five people and injured 25 others.

As of yesterday, police said Aldrich was being held in a local hospital with undisclosed injuries. A search of the El Paso County Jail’s online inmate locator on Monday morning did not return a result for Aldrich. A search of Colorado Bureau of Investigation arrest records also did not return a result, making it unclear whether Aldrich had actually been arrested.

The court record did not show an attorney for Aldrich.

It is common in criminal cases for police and prosecutors to file preliminary arrest charges. Formal charges by prosecutors are still to come and will likely be a far longer list, potentially including assault and attempted murder.

This is a developing story that will be updated.