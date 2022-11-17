Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was leading Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, by 543 votes on Thursday night, with elections officials in the two counties in the 3rd Congressional District that have yet to finalize their results saying they have only roughly 200 ballots left to count.

The final tally won’t be revealed until Friday, which is the deadline for counties to count ballots. The 3rd District race between Boebert and Frisch is headed for a mandatory recount.

Boebert was leading Frisch by 543 votes as of 5:55 p.m. Thursday, with ballots remaining to be counted or final results still not posted in Otero and Moffat counties. Clerks have until Friday to finish counting ballots and post their results.

The ballots that still have to be counted are mostly, if not all, from voters who are in the military or live overseas, or voters who fixed signature issues on ballots they submitted that were initially rejected.

The Otero County Clerk and Recorder’s Office told The Colorado Sun it would finish counting about 160 ballots Friday morning. Boebert was leading in the county by an 18-point margin Thursday evening.

Sarah Colding, the Moffat County clerk, told The Sun that while her office has finished counting its remaining ballots (fewer than 20) the results won’t be posted until Friday, sometime before 2 p.m.

San Juan County reported its votes late Thursday afternoon.

Alamosa and Mineral counties, two counties whose results were being watched closely on Thursday afternoon, finalized their results at about 5 p.m. Thursday. The Alamosa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office had initially told The Colorado Sun it didn’t think it would finish counting its outlasting ballots until Friday.

It’s highly likely that a mandatory recount will be triggered in the 3rd District race. Under Colorado law, a mandatory recount occurs when the number of votes separating the leading two candidates is less than 0.5% of the number of votes cast for the leading candidate.

There are 27 counties in the 3rd District, which spans the Western Slope into Pueblo and southeast Colorado. ​​The most populous counties in the district, Pueblo and Mesa, finished counting ballots and posted their results on Thursday afternoon.