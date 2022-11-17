When are the results of a Colorado election automatically recounted?

The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy.



Each edition is filled with exclusive news, analysis and other behind-the-scenes information you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe today to see what all the buzz is about. SUBSCRIBE

Given the very close race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, a lot of people are asking that question.

We have answers.

Under Colorado law, a mandatory recount occurs when the number of votes separating the leading two candidates is less than 0.5% of the number of votes cast for the leading candidate.

So, for instance: If Ronald McDonald had 1,000 votes and the Burger King had 999 votes, the one-vote difference represents 0.1% of McDonald’s votes. Thus, a recount is triggered.

With the results in the Boebert-Frisch race still changing, we can’t say for sure whether there will be a recount in the contest once all ballots are counted. (You can do the math yourself now at any given moment: votes separating the candidates ÷ the total for the leader = percentage difference.)

As of 6:00 p.m., Boebert was leading Frisch by 543 votes, or less than 1 percentage point. That’s within the mandatory recount margin. All ballots must be counted by the end of Friday.

And here’s something you should keep in mind: Past recounts in Colorado haven’t dramatically shifted vote tallies.

If a mandatory recount isn’t triggered, Colorado candidates also have the option to pay for a recount. That’s what happened in the Republican primary for secretary of state this year. However the recount must be conducted in the same manner in which the original vote tabulation was completed.

(The recount in the Republican secretary of state primary did not change the outcome of the race. Not even close.)

Candidates must request a recount within 28 days of the election, or Dec. 6. A candidate-requested recount must be completed by Dec. 15.

If there is a mandatory recount, it must be completed by Dec. 13.