What’d I Miss?: Ossie’s dad can recall a time being a fan meant actually liking things

R. Alan Brooks and Cori Redford
2:25 AM MDT on Jul 22, 2022

Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.

R. Alan Brooks
Cori Redford

