What’d I Miss?: No matter when life starts, should government concern end at birth?

R. Alan Brooks and Cori Redford
2:12 AM MDT on Jul 15, 2022

Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.

R. Alan Brooks
Cori Redford

