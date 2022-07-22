Skip to contents

Home
Politics and Government

Election-denying Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters turns herself in to police

Latest arrest warrant issued this week after Tina Peters violated the terms of her release as she awaits trial for breaking into her county’s election system.

Colorado Sun staff & wire report
11:38 AM MDT on Jul 22, 2022
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, a candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, in Adams County on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Steve Peterson, Special to The Colorado Sun)

ASPEN — Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters surrendered to law enforcement on Thursday after a warrant was issued for her arrest alleging she violated the terms of her release as she awaits trial on charges stemming from a breach of her county’s election system.

Peters was booked at the Pitkin County jail in Aspen at 9:22 p.m. on Thursday, Parker Lathrop, the county’s chief deputy of operations, said.

She was released after paying bond later Thursday night, according to Lathrop.

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. (Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office)

The warrant was issued less than a week after the embattled official convinced a judge not to send her back to jail for improperly traveling out of state while awaiting trial on felony charges.

Authorities say Peters violated another term of her $25,000 bail — a prohibition on contacting workers at the Mesa County elections office.

Peters is under indictment in a break-in of Mesa County’s election system as she and others searched for evidence backing up former President Donald Trump’s election conspiracy theories. A judge barred Peters from overseeing last year’s local elections and this year’s.

Peters lost her bid for the Republican Party nomination for Colorado Secretary of State last month. After the Secretary of State’s office told her she was not entitled to a hand recount under the law, Peters contacted dozens of county election offices asking them to do their own. One of those was Mesa County, in violation of her release, authorities said.

