Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Health

Number of patients who sought medication to end their lives under Colorado’s aid-in-dying law on the rise

The state health department’s latest report on the law shows the median time between prescription and death was 18 days. A CU Anschutz study, meanwhile, finds many doctors are still leery.

Jennifer Brown
4:00 AM MDT on Mar 31, 2022

The number of Coloradans who received prescriptions to end their lives has increased each year since voters passed an aid-in-dying law in 2016, rising 18% in 2021.

Last year, 222 people obtained prescriptions for the lethal doses of medication, which they must ingest themselves after getting approval from two physicians who certify that they have a terminal illness and fewer than six months to live. That brings to 777 the five-year total prescriptions since the End-of-Life Options Act was passed, according to a recently completed report on the law by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. 

The department tracked how many of those 777 prescriptions were dispensed — 583 — but is not required to follow up with patients’ families or doctors to find how many of those patients actually took the medication. Also, under the law, the cause of death listed on patients’ death certificates is not suicide but their underlying terminal illness, so it’s unknown whether they took the dosage — a mixture of medications called DDMA and DDMP — to end their lives. 

The median length of time between the date of a prescription last year and the patient’s death was 18 days.

The report also found that the 777 prescriptions written in the past five years came from 198 doctors.

Those numbers jibe with a study from Dr. Eric Campbell, a professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and a biomedical ethics researcher. The research, which included 300 physician surveys, found that many doctors are still wary of prescribing the medication. 

Recommended

Denver doctor helped patients with severe anorexia obtain aid-in-dying medication, spurring national ethics debate

Campbell found that 81% of Colorado doctors said they were willing to discuss medical aid in dying with their patients and 88% were willing to make a referral to a physician who would prescribe the medication. However, fewer than half of doctors, 46%, were willing to sign off as the consulting physician on an aid-in-dying prescription, and even fewer than that, 28%, were willing to serve as the attending, or primary, physician on such a prescription. 

And even though more than 80% of doctors said they were willing to discuss medical aid in dying, not nearly as many were ready to do it or had actually done it, according to Campbell’s research. About 52% said they had discussed aid in dying with a patient.

“What that means is that people in general feel willing to do it, fewer are prepared, and even fewer have actually done it,” Campbell said. 

Among physicians who had prescribed medical aid in dying, 75% said it was “emotionally fulfilling and professionally rewarding.” Almost 47% described it as “ethically challenging.”  

Recommended

Terminally ill, a Colorado man wanted aid-in-dying. His Catholic hospital said no.

The majority of patients who were prescribed aid-in-dying medication in the past five years had cancer or a neurological disease. Two doctors are required to sign off on the prescription, and if there is doubt that the patient is mentally capable of making the decision, the patient is supposed to have a mental health consultation with a psychologist or psychiatrist. 

State data shows that in many cases, not all of the required paper was submitted as spelled out under the law. The state has a record of 667 attending physician forms for the 777 prescriptions written in the past five years, so 110 are missing. 

Also, the state health department has a record of just 605 patient request forms, and 579 reports from consulting physicians. 

In all five years, just five mental health provider confirmation forms were submitted. Those are required only when the patient’s mental capacity is in question, however. 

The state health department report notes that the required documentation was incomplete, but says that the attending physician’s form attests that all requirements of the law have been met. The department is continuing to educate physicians about the requirements, the report says.

The average age of those seeking a prescription last year was 73, while the youngest age was mid-20s, according to the state health department. Medical-aid-in-dying patients are required to be at least 18 and live in Colorado, under the law passed by voters in 2016.

The lethal drugs, typically a powder, are often mixed into a drink — some aid-in-dying proponents suggest a strong liquor, warm water, juice or Gatorade — or a pudding, yogurt or applesauce. Most of the Coloradans who received prescriptions in the past five years died at home. 

The Colorado Sun has no paywall, meaning readers do not have to pay to access stories. We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable.

This reporting depends on support from readers like you. For just $5/month, you can invest in an informed community.

JOIN THE SUN TODAY!
Jennifer Brown

The Colorado Sun — 303-589-0175 jennifer@coloradosun.com

Read More:

The Latest

The source of the Colorado’s high country housing crisis: a doubling of home prices and sales

The dollars spent on homes in six Colorado mountain counties has doubled since 2019, triggering a high country housing crisis.

Business
Jason Blevins
3 hours ago

A Republican candidate for Colorado governor was arrested three times, is subject of restraining order

In public appearances and in interviews, Neuschwanger has blamed her run-ins with the law — which happened from 2008 to 2011 — on an ex-boyfriend who she said was abusive

Politics and Government
Jesse Paul
3 hours ago

Number of patients who sought medication to end their lives under Colorado’s aid-in-dying law on the rise

The state health department’s latest report on the law shows the median time between prescription and death was 18 days. A CU Anschutz study, meanwhile, finds many doctors are still leery.

Health
Jennifer Brown
3 hours ago

Opinion: Keep the momentum toward Colorado’s emissions targets

We’re off to a good start, but also in danger of falling behind our climate benchmarks

Opinion Columns
Silvio Marcacci
1:30 AM MDT

See more stories