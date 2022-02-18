Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Outdoors

Federal appeals court sides with rafting outfitters, who do not have to pay guides $15 an hour

Colorado rafting outfitters in December sued the Biden Administration over a minimum wage rule for federal contractors, arguing they were not contracted workers and the wage increase should have gone through Congress.

Jason Blevins
10:13 AM MST on Feb 18, 2022
Rafters paddle through rapids on the Arkansas River in Big Horn Sheep Canyon near Cotopaxi, Colorado, on June 12, 2019. (Mike Sweeney, Special to The Colorado Sun)
  • Credibility:

Rafting companies do not have to comply with a presidential order to pay guides at least $15 an hour, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals gave Duke Bradford, the owner of Chaffee County’s Arkansas Valley Adventure and the Colorado River Outfitters Association, a reprieve in their lawsuit to block President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring federal government contractors to pay workers at least $15 an hour plus overtime. 

This story first appeared in The Outsider, the premium outdoor newsletter by Jason Blevins. Become a Newsletters+ Member to get The Outsider at coloradosun.com/join. (Current members, click here to learn how to upgrade)

The appeals court granted an injunction the rafting outfitters were seeking, which had been denied by a federal judge last month.

“This is not a win. It’s an opportunity to be heard,” Bradford said. “This is a breather.”

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

Bradford and the association sued the federal government in December, arguing that the Biden administration’s wage spike for rafting guides who operate on federal land would hinder outfitters from offering affordable overnight trips. They argued that Biden overstepped his authority with an executive order, instead of routing the wage increase through Congress. They also argued that rafting, hunting, hiking and other outfitters who operate under agreements with federal land managers are not contractors but permit holders. 

In a short ruling, U.S. Circuit Judge Gregory Phillips and Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Paul Kelly gave the rafting outfitters a temporary injunction while they pursue an appeal of the federal court’s January decision.

Bradford expects the ruling means outfitters can move forward as planned for the upcoming summer season. While he does not necessarily anchor his business on overnight trips, he said the lawsuit represents outfitters across the country who regularly bring guests into the backcountry for extended trips. 

“This gives hunting guides, hiking guides, horseback guides a chance to better understand what’s going on,” Bradford said. “Anyone who is doing long trips in the backcountry, they are really all concerned with this.”

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Jason Blevins

The Colorado Sun — jason@coloradosun.com

Read More:

The Latest

Federal appeals court sides with rafting outfitters, who do not have to pay guides $15 an hour

Colorado rafting outfitters in December sued the Biden Administration over a minimum wage rule for federal contractors, arguing they were not contracted workers and the wage increase should have gone through Congress.

Outdoors
Jason Blevins
1 hour ago

Colorado secretary of state sues to compel Elbert County clerk to hand over copies of election hard drive

The copies got in the hands of two unauthorized attorneys after they were made

Politics and Government
The Associated Press
1 hour ago

How a Breckenridge avalanche 35 years ago changed the trajectory of Colorado skiing

The Peak 7 avalanche at Breckenridge on Feb. 18, 1987, killed four young men and triggered an extreme-terrain arms race in Colorado as well as a now 35-year-old debate over ski area boundaries, personal responsibility and acceptable risks.

Outdoors
Jason Blevins
4:20 AM MST

Colorado lawmakers want to spell it out: It’s perfectly legal for kids to play outside or walk to school alone

A bipartisan measure sailing through the state Capitol would clarify that it isn’t child abuse for children to play outside or stay home without parents.

Politics and Government
Jennifer Brown
4:19 AM MST

See more stories