Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Marshall Fire

Authorities identify Boulder County man as first confirmed death in Marshall fire

The county coroner’s office continues to investigate the death of Robert Sharpe, 69

Olivia Prentzel
2:09 PM MST on Jan 7, 2022
Flames carried by wind consume grasses along Coalton Road, east of McCaslin Boulevard, Superior, CO. Tuesday, December 30, 2021. (Jeremy Sparig, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Authorities have identified a Boulder County man whose remains were found in the aftermath of the Marshall fire. 

The partial remains of Robert Sharpe, 69, were located in the 5900 block of Marshall Road, not far from where the Dec. 30 fire began, the Boulder County Coroner’s Office said Friday.

His cause and manner of death remain under investigation, the office said. 

Sharpe was one of two people who were reported missing after the wind-fueled fire raced across Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

He owned a home at 5941 Marshall Drive, according to the Boulder County Assessor’s Office. The property is on the county’s list of burned homes

Sharpe’s home was in the area that Boulder County officials said received the first batch of evacuation warnings at 11:47 a.m., nearly 42 minutes after the fire sparked, according to data from the county’s emergency management office. 

The warnings were sent through the county’s emergency mass notification system called Everbridge, which automatically loads landlines into the system. Since the fire, officials and residents have acknowledged problems with the evacuation process

It’s unclear if Sharpe ever received an automated phone call warning him to flee.

The other missing person has been identified by family members as 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull of Superior, according to published reports. Authorities have declined to confirm that information. 

The search for the second missing person is focused in the 1500 block of South 76th Street in Superior, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said earlier this week.

The Marshall fire destroyed 1,084 homes collectively worth more than $513 million, authorities said, easily making it Colorado’s most destructive fire in history.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Olivia Prentzel

The Colorado Sun — 619-607-5210 oliviaprentzel@coloradosun.com

Read More:

The Latest

Authorities identify Boulder County man as first confirmed death in Marshall fire

The county coroner’s office continues to investigate the death of Robert Sharpe, 69

Marshall Fire
Olivia Prentzel
57 minutes ago

WATCH: President Joe Biden speaks about Boulder County fire from Louisville

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and Gov. Jared Polis planned to accompany Biden during his visit

Marshall Fire
The Colorado Sun
1 hour ago

King Soopers union workers plan 3-week strike starting Wednesday at 87 Colorado grocery stores

Charges of unfair labor practices are on both sides as negotiations on a new contract have apparently not been successful.

Business
Tamara Chuang
9:33 AM MST

For those who lost it all in the Marshall fire, finding new homes is an uphill battle

Boulder County already faced a brutal housing shortage. That was before hundreds of homes burned.

Marshall Fire
David Gilbert
4:50 AM MST

See more stories