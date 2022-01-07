WATCH: President Joe Biden speaks about Boulder County fire from Louisville

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are enroute to Colorado to tour the damage caused by the quick-moving Marshall fire

The two planned to meet with families who were affected by the fire and then continue on to Las Vegas, where President Biden is scheduled to speak at former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid’s funeral on Saturday.

While in Louisville, Biden plans to deliver a brief speech on his administration’s response to recent wildfires. Check back here to watch at about 5:15 p.m.

The visit to Colorado was announced Wednesday by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat, who said he and Gov. Jared Polis will accompany the Bidens during their visit.

The Marshall fire is the most destructive in Colorado history, destroying 1,084 homes collectively worth more than $513 million. Of the homes lost, 550 were in Louisville, 378 were in Superior and 156 were in unincorporated Boulder County.