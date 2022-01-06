Skip to contents

Marshall Fire

Marshall fire destroyed 1,084 homes collectively worth more than $513 million, authorities now say

Of the homes destroyed, 550 were in Louisville, 378 were in Superior and 156 were in unincorporated Boulder County.

Jesse Paul
5:16 PM MST on Jan 6, 2022
Remains of houses near St. Andrews Lane are seen on Jan. 3, 2022, in Louisville. Nearly 1,000 homes were damaged or destroyed by the Marshall Fire, Colorado’s most destructive fire to date. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun)
The Marshall fire destroyed 1,084 homes collectively worth more than $513 million, Boulder County authorities said Thursday as they released an updated assessment of the fire’s toll.

Another 149 homes were damaged in the Dec. 30 fire.

Of the homes destroyed, 550 were in Louisville, 378 were in Superior and 156 were in unincorporated Boulder County.

Additionally, seven commercial buildings were destroyed in the fire and 30 others were damaged. The total value of the destroyed commercial buildings is still being calculated.

The value of the homes destroyed in the fire was calculated by the Boulder County Assessor’s Office. It may not include the value of the land the homes were on.

The Marshall fire, which spread amid fierce winds and dry conditions, was Colorado’s most destructive wildfire in terms of the number of homes destroyed. The 2013 Black Forest fire north of Colorado Springs was previously the most destructive wildfire in Colorado. That fire destroyed 489 homes.

The cause of the Marshall fire remains under investigation.

Two people were reported missing in the fast-moving fire. Authorities searching for the pair found a partial set of human remains this week.

Jesse Paul

The Colorado Sun — jesse@coloradosun.com Desk: 720-432-2229

