Investigators find partial human remains in Marshall fire wreckage

Investigators have found partial human remains in their search for two people reported missing after the Marshall fire.

Adult remains were found in the 5900 block of Marshall Road, not far from where the fire began. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that investigators will continue to work on the scene and the county coroner’s office will be responsible for identifying the remains and determining the cause and manner of death.

Further details were not provided.

Authorities are also continuing their search in the 1500 block of South 76th Street in Superior, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators initially reported three people were missing in the fire, but one of them, a man from Superior, was found safe. The other missing people were a 91-year-old woman from Superior and a man from Marshall.