Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Marshall Fire

Investigators find partial human remains in Marshall fire wreckage

The remains were found along Marshall Road in unincorporated Boulder County. Authorities are also searching the remnants of a home in Superior for a second missing person.

Olivia Prentzel
4:12 PM MST on Jan 5, 2022
A home destroyed by Marshall Fire left smoldering in Old Town Superior on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)
  • Credibility:

Investigators have found partial human remains in their search for two people reported missing after the Marshall fire.

Adult remains were found in the 5900 block of Marshall Road, not far from where the fire began. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that investigators will continue to work on the scene and the county coroner’s office will be responsible for identifying the remains and determining the cause and manner of death.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

Further details were not provided.

Authorities are also continuing their search in the 1500 block of South 76th Street in Superior, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators initially reported three people were missing in the fire, but one of them, a man from Superior, was found safe. The other missing people were a 91-year-old woman from Superior and a man from Marshall.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Olivia Prentzel

The Colorado Sun — 619-607-5210 oliviaprentzel@coloradosun.com

Read More:

The Latest

Investigators find partial human remains in Marshall fire wreckage

The remains were found along Marshall Road in unincorporated Boulder County. Authorities are also searching the remnants of a home in Superior for a second missing person.

Marshall Fire
Olivia Prentzel
2 hours ago

Republican state Sen. Don Coram will run to unseat Lauren Boebert

Coram told a group of constituents in Montrose on Wednesday morning “the papers have been filed” for his congressional bid

Politics and Government
Jesse Paul
11:51 AM MST

President Joe Biden will tour Boulder County fire damage on Friday

The visit was announced by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat, who said he and Gov. Jared Polis will accompany Biden during the visit.

Marshall Fire
Jesse Paul
10:37 AM MST

Colorado schools brace for staffing shortages as they return from holiday break amid record COVID surge

On Monday, at least three Denver schools — Northfield High School, Lake Middle School and Denver Montessori Junior/Senior High School — had announced temporary shifts to remote learning this week as staff members called in sick

Coronavirus
Erica Meltzer, Chalkbeat
and
Ann Schimke
7:38 AM MST

See more stories