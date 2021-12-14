This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM.

The final member of the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD), Arapahoe County, voted today to leave the agency at the end of 2022.

This vote follows earlier decisions by Douglas and Adams counties to do the same.

“County residents will continue to receive all public health services from TCHD until a replacement health department and new board of health is approved and established,” according to Arapahoe County press release.

The county may continue to receive services from the agency after leaving but for now will move forward with forming a single-county health department, according to the resolution and a press release.

The series of withdrawals began with the Douglas County commissioners, who decided to leave the health agency in September after months of disagreements over COVID-19 protection measures. Douglas County formed its own health department and that new board decided to continue contracting most public health services from Tri-County until at least the end of next year.

