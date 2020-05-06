Deaths among Colorado nursing home, senior care center residents hit 529

Coronavirus deaths among Colorado nursing home and senior care residents continue to rise, reaching 529 through Wednesday.

The fatalities — an increase of about 100 over the number reported a week ago — represent 57% of the 921 total coronavirus fatalities in the state.

Total confirmed and probable infections among nursing home and senior care center residents have passed 2,000, according to data released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

There have also been more than 1,400 confirmed or probable cases of the disease among people who work at those facilities. At least one employee has died from coronavirus.

Colorado has been working to slow the impact of the virus on nursing homes and senior care centers by testing asymptomatic staff and enacting new regulations. However, the disease continues to cause serious problems.

The Cherry Creek Nursing Center in Aurora has been the facility hardest hit by the disease. There have been 23 confirmed resident deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and another seven that are suspected to be related to coronavirus.

The facility has 75 suspected or confirmed coronavirus infections among its residents, which is about about half of its population. Forty-nine staff members have either tested positive for the disease or have probable cases.

Centennial Healthcare Center in Greeley has reported 18 deaths among residents with confirmed coronavirus infections. Two more residents died with suspected infections of the disease.

The facility has a total of 46 confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases among its residents. Forty-two staff members have either confirmed or suspected infections of the disease.

MORE: See a chart showing which facilities have been affected and how many deaths and infections are at each.

Other major outbreaks include 14 deaths at Amberwood Court Rehabilitation in Denver; 12 deaths of residents at Columbine Manor Care Center in Chaffee County; 13 deaths at Julia Temple Health Care in Englewood; and 12 deaths among residents of Laurel Manor in Colorado Springs.

Several food-processing centers were on the outbreak list this week. Those included:

JBS meat-packing plant in Weld County, 280 cases and seven deaths

Leprino Foods in Fort Morgan, 83 cases

Cargill Meat Solutions, Morgan County, 60 cases and one death

King Soopers Bakery in Denver, 25 cases

Leprino Foods in Greeley, 24 cases

Empire Meats, a Denver processing plant, 19 cases

Custom Made Meals, Adams County, 20 cases

City Market, Summit County, 14 cases

Prairie Dog Treats/Antlers, dog food company in Montrose, 13 cases

Colorado Mushroom Farm, Alamosa, 10 cases

Aurora Organic Dairy, Weld County, seven cases and one death

Rocky Mountain Bakehouse, Arapahoe County, five cases

Brown Dog Pizza, San Miguel County, four cases

The JBS meat-packing plant in Greeley resumed operations April 24, 2020, after a brief closure due to a coronavirus outbreak. Nearly 300 workers have been infected with coronavirus and seven have died. (John Frank, The Colorado Sun)

Prisons, jails and community corrections facilities on the outbreak list include the Adams Transitional Center, the Douglas County Jail, the Arapahoe Community Treatment Center, Crowley County Correctional Facility, Intervention Community Corrections in Weld County, Jefferson County Detention Facility, the Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center in Denver, Sterling Correctional Facility and the Weld County Jail.

More than 280 Sterling Correctional Facility inmates have tested positive for coronavirus and one has died from the disease. Fifteen staff members have confirmed or suspected coronavirus infections.

Wheat Ridge Regional Center’s Iris House, a Jefferson County group home for people with severe disabilities, had three cases and one death among its residents, as well as seven cases among employees.

Another group home, Sherman House Group Home in Arapahoe County, has four cases among residents and one staff member who is infected, according to the state list.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

