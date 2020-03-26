Deaths linked to coronavirus in Colorado climb to at least 27

Colorado health officials reported Thursday that eight more Coloradans have died from the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 27.

The number of Coloradans confirmed to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, rose to about 1,400, up from 1,086 a day earlier, according to the latest numbers released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. But health officials have been warning for days that there are likely thousands more infected who have not yet been tested.

Out of 64 counties in Colorado, at least 42 now have at least one confirmed case of the virus. The disease has spread to rural areas.

The new deaths included one each in Pueblo, Pitkin and Boulder counties, which were reported by local authorities. The state announced five deaths Thursday — two more in El Paso County, one more in Jefferson County and the first deaths in Chaffee and Arapahoe counties.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, by county is as follows:

El Paso County – 7

Weld County – 4

Denver – 3

Jefferson County – 3

Teller County – 1

Larimer County – 1

Gunnison County – 1

Eagle County – 1

Crowley County – 1

Chaffee County – 1

Pitkin County – 1

Boulder County – 1

Arapahoe County – 1

Pueblo County – 1

The Pitkin County coroner reported that county’s first death from the coronavirus earlier Thursday. The 94-year-old Aspen man died at his home Tuesday, according to a report from The Aspen Times.

Pueblo County authorities said their death was an 81-year-old woman. Further details weren’t released.

Among the Denver County deaths was that of 89-year-old Freddy Rodriguez Sr., a saxophone player who frequently performed jazz at the El Chapultepec nightclub, according to CBS4 Denver.

The Gunnison County death was that of 56-year-old Mikey Larson, a Crested Butte man who loved telemark skiing, biking and cooking, according to the Gunnison County Times. He had underlying health issues that affected his immune system.

Larson was the owner of Mikey’s Pizza in Crested Butte.

More than 180 people with the virus are hospitalized. Just over 10,100 people in the state have been tested.

One of the new confirmed cases is a Colorado Department of Corrections employee. The worker is a parole officer in northeast Colorado. The person didn’t work inside of a prison.

Officials have been especially wary of an outbreak of the virus inside a Colorado jail or prison.

Staff writer Jesse Paul contributed to this report.

