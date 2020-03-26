FAA to implement new Denver-area flight paths despite protests

The Federal Aviation Administration has implemented new flight paths in the Denver area to coordinate airspace around congested metropolitan areas.
The Denver Metroplex plan began in 2014 and includes six airports from Fort Collins to Centennial, including the Denver International Airport, Colorado Politics reported Thursday.
“The comprehensive project will use satellite navigation to move air traffic more safely and efficiently through the area,” the administration said in a statement. “It includes 29 new routes and modifications to 15 existing routes.”
UNDERWRITTEN BY TOBACCO-FREE KIDS ACTION FUND
OUR UNDERWRITERS SUPPORT JOURNALISM. BECOME ONE.
The changes are essential for NextGen, an air traffic control system that requires new instrument flight procedures and technologies, department officials said.
The announcement came after months of study and protests.
The agency released an environmental study that said there would be no significant impact from the changes, concluding that farmland, natural resources, light pollution, water, and the health and safety of children would see no effect from the new flight paths.
Arapahoe County opposed the initiative arguing the administration often misinterprets or ignores potential increases in noise and pollution. The county and two other jurisdictions filed a petition against the agency last week asking a federal judge to review its environmental findings.
The latest from The Sun
- Colorado’s governor says he is using data to guide the state’s response to the coronavirus. But the numbers are incomplete.
- Hop terpenes are redefining brewing. And Colorado is one of the only places to taste the revolution.
- Colorado utilities dust off pandemic plans, hand out protective gear to keep lights and broadband on
- What’d I Miss?: The pre-corona hustle
- Drew Litton: The overlooked essential services