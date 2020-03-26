The Colorado Sun
A United Airlines Boeing 757 taxis to its gate at Denver International Airport on July 19, 2019, which was forecast to be the hub's busiest day ever. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

FAA to implement new Denver-area flight paths despite protests

The Denver Metroplex plan began in 2014 and includes six airports from Fort Collins to Centennial, including the Denver International Airport

News Primary category in which blog post is published
The Associated Press

See more

The Federal Aviation Administration has implemented new flight paths in the Denver area to coordinate airspace around congested metropolitan areas.

The Denver Metroplex plan began in 2014 and includes six airports from Fort Collins to Centennial, including the Denver International Airport, Colorado Politics reported Thursday.

“The comprehensive project will use satellite navigation to move air traffic more safely and efficiently through the area,” the administration said in a statement. “It includes 29 new routes and modifications to 15 existing routes.”

UNDERWRITTEN BY TOBACCO-FREE KIDS ACTION FUND

OUR UNDERWRITERS SUPPORT JOURNALISM.   BECOME ONE.

Underwriting

The changes are essential for NextGen, an air traffic control system that requires new instrument flight procedures and technologies, department officials said.

The announcement came after months of study and protests.

The agency released an environmental study that said there would be no significant impact from the changes, concluding that farmland, natural resources, light pollution, water, and the health and safety of children would see no effect from the new flight paths.

Arapahoe County opposed the initiative arguing the administration often misinterprets or ignores potential increases in noise and pollution. The county and two other jurisdictions filed a petition against the agency last week asking a federal judge to review its environmental findings.

Rising Sun

The latest from The Sun

Coronavirus Primary category in which blog post is published

Colorado’s governor says he is using data to guide the state’s response to the coronavirus. But the numbers are incomplete.

Colorado researchers are building a model for when COVID-19 will peak here but say a lack of testing makes that harder

Beer Primary category in which blog post is published

Hop terpenes are redefining brewing. And Colorado is one of the only places to taste the revolution.

Telluride Brewing, in collaboration with Oast House Oils in Lafayette, is experimenting with hop terpenes that add an aromatic pop to beer

Coronavirus Primary category in which blog post is published

Colorado utilities dust off pandemic plans, hand out protective gear to keep lights and broadband on

In Colorado Springs, where 7 people have died, utility workers have been issued personal protective equipment so they can make gas, carbon monoxide safety checks.