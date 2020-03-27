A poem gifted to me by coronavirus

MORE: See all of our Write On, Colorado entries here.

God and Government

I awoke to Mother Nature’s tears

Not a warm gentle rain, but

Cold biting precip as if

A message was hidden

In every drop

Often, I’d proclaim wind as

Cleanser. Healer of brown air

Hanging just between the peaks

And endless fields of

Hay and wheat and worry

Maybe heaven is crying

Today. As the world is

Isolating. This could be

Sorrow. Manifested as a

Random occurrence. Anomalous

People are dying and babies

Will be born today and

Tomorrow. Some lives

Cannot stand still. People

Resist idleness. Shun Sanctum

The dolphins have returned to

The canals of Venice. Is that a

Climatic victory in the midst

Of global menace or merely an

Aberration of the times

It is just us. Man

Clinging to hope

Stubbornly believing

That God and government

Will provide salvation

What will you do in these coming

Days of quiet… endless Sabbath

Will you generate your crowning glory

Fall victim to the prophecy of doom

Wallow in prescient purgatory

Jane Hillson Aiello is a poet who lives in Centennial.

The latest from The Sun