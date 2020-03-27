A poem gifted to me by coronavirus

MORE: See all of our Write On, Colorado entries here.
God and Government
I awoke to Mother Nature’s tears
Not a warm gentle rain, but
Cold biting precip as if
A message was hidden
In every drop
Often, I’d proclaim wind as
Cleanser. Healer of brown air
Hanging just between the peaks
And endless fields of
Hay and wheat and worry
Maybe heaven is crying
Today. As the world is
Isolating. This could be
Sorrow. Manifested as a
Random occurrence. Anomalous
People are dying and babies
Will be born today and
Tomorrow. Some lives
Cannot stand still. People
Resist idleness. Shun Sanctum
The dolphins have returned to
The canals of Venice. Is that a
Climatic victory in the midst
Of global menace or merely an
Aberration of the times
It is just us. Man
Clinging to hope
Stubbornly believing
That God and government
Will provide salvation
What will you do in these coming
Days of quiet… endless Sabbath
Will you generate your crowning glory
Fall victim to the prophecy of doom
Wallow in prescient purgatory
Jane Hillson Aiello is a poet who lives in Centennial.
The latest from The Sun
- Colorado coronavirus deaths hit 33, including Eagle County man in his 40s
- Each Colorado coronavirus patient is spreading the disease to as many as 4 people, governor says
- 6 ways Congress’ $2 trillion aid package will help Coloradans weather coronavirus
- Colorado processed 61,000 unemployment claims in four days with upgraded system
- Colorado medical workers are getting free childcare. Should grocery store and food processing employees get the same benefit?