Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City, speaks about mental health parity to the audience at The Colorado Sun's Big Ideas 2020 Forum at the Cable Center on the University of Denver campus on Jan. 14, 2020. (Eric Lubbers, The Colorado Sun)

Colorado lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus, has mild symptoms

State Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, a Commerce City Democrat, says her test results came back on Thursday morning. She has notified legislative leadership.

A Colorado state lawmaker has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

State Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, a Commerce City Democrat, says her test results came back on Thursday morning. She has notified legislative leadership.

Michaelson Jenet said she has symptoms, but is doing OK. She is quarantining in her home away from her family members.

“For me, it’s fever, shortness of breath and the tight chest,” she said through coughs.

Michaelson Jenet said she doesn’t think she contracted the virus until recently.

“While I have had a confirmed case of bronchitis for much of March, my doctors have told me that it’s likely I contracted COVID-19 in the last few days,” she said in a written statement. “I am staying quarantined at home, and my children and husband are self-isolating. We will all get through this together, and I look forward to seeing my friends, colleagues and constituents when I’m better and no longer at risk of spreading the virus to others.”

The legislature shut down on Saturday as a precaution. Michaelson Jenet was at the Capitol that day.

Michaelson Jenet is a champion of mental health and health care issues at the Capitol. She was elected to the Capitol in 2016.

Michaelson Jenet is the first state lawmaker in Colorado to announce they have the coronavirus. More than 200 people have been diagnosed with the disease in Colorado, which has killed three people.

