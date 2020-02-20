A look at the Coloradans supporting Donald Trump and why they adore the president

COLORADO SPRINGS — President Donald Trump and his reelection campaign see Colorado as a top 2020 target, dismissing polls suggesting he has a big hill to climb if he wants to reverse his 2016 fortunes in the state.

Trump lost Colorado to Democrat Hillary Clinton four years ago by 5 percentage points.

“We think Colorado will go red,” Kayleigh McEnany, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, said Thursday as the president held a rally in Colorado Springs. “We don’t believe the president is under water.”

To win in Colorado, however, the Trump campaign will need all the support it can get.

The Colorado Sun spoke with Republican voters at Thursday’s rally, which drew thousands to the Boradmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, to learn about why they support the president. Here’s what they said:

MORE: Cory Gardner goes all-in with Donald Trump, says the results for Colorado “are simply astounding”

Matt Morgan, a 30-year-old mechanical inspector in Colorado Springs

Morgan didn’t support Trump in 2016. He didn’t even vote that year.

“I didn’t know about Trump and how I felt about him then,” he said. “He’s definitely grown on me.”

Among the things he likes about the president? His aggressive stance toward China on trade.

Morgan showed up at the Broadmoor World Arena at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, more than 12 hours ahead of Trump’s speech, because he was so eager to see the president. He and his friend ran into Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, in the stadium as they were buying some food.

They posed for a photo with Parscale and said that he even bought their meal.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, left, poses with Trump supporters Matt Morgan, a mechanical inspector in Colorado Springs in the center, and Paul Overstreet. (Provided by Matt Morgan)

Kevin Lewis, 57-year-old entrepreneur from Colorado Springs

Lewis, who was at his first Trump rally, said he supported the president when he first ran in 2016. He thinks Trump is “doing a fantastic job.”

“We want to show him good energy,” Lewis said.

What’s his favorite thing about Trump? It’s hard to say, Lewis said.

“He’s done everything he said he was going to do. He takes on the deep state and keeps on fighting. It’s very exciting. You can name off about 10 of them. It’s not a single issue. How he does everything,” he said.

Pam Paulson, a retired nurse from Westminster

Paulson wasn’t going to let a broken foot stop her from attending her first Trump rally on Thursday. She and her husband rented a wheelchair so that they could see the president.

“I’ve always wanted to go,” she said of Trump’s rallies.

Paulson supported Trump’s 2016 bid and plans on backing him this year as well. She initially liked him because of his business background, but her support has broadened.

“I think he’s done so much for the country,” she said. “One of the things I’m surprised about is he’s done more for Christians than anyone has done in a long, long time. It’s really been impressive to me.”

Thousands of Trump supporters wait to enter the World Arena for a campaign rally with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in Colorado Springs Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (Mark Reis, Special to The Colorado Sun)

George Park, a 74-year-old car salesman, and Geralyn Park, a 62-year-old entrepreneur. Both are from California.

The Parks are from California and flew in for the rally. They are independents, or not affiliated with the Democratic or Republican party.

Their daughter serves in the military and is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

“His biggest accomplishment is continuing to produce what a good president does, despite all of the — (for the) lack of a better word — horse manure that’s been shoveled his way,” George Park said.

Geralyn Park says she appreciates Trump’s commitment to the military.

“Nobody wants war. Nobody wants killing,” she said. “But you have to be strong. And I think he understands that, that’s why I like him.”

Want exclusive political news and insights first? Subscribe to The Unaffiliated, the political newsletter from The Colorado Sun. Join now or upgrade your membership.

Mitch Cogburn, a 55-year-old farmer and entrepreneur

Cogburn said he likes Trump because the president does what he says he’s going to do.

“Unlike the last eight years,” Cogburn said. “That’s what we’re witnessing right now.”

His biggest takeaway from the rally Thursday night was the enthusiasm. Cogburn said he doesn’t think the GOP has seen so much excitement in years, “if ever.”

Cogburn was at the rally with his girlfriend, 48-year-old Darcy Alexander, a schoolteacher and registered Democrat. She said Trump was “highly entertaining” and “keeps your attention.”

She also thinks he’s been great for the economy.

Thousands listen to President Donald Trump speak in Colorado Springs on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

Izzie Hicks and Sam Seymour are journalism students at Colorado College.

This reporting is made possible by our members. You can directly support independent watchdog journalism in Colorado for as little as $5 a month. Start here: coloradosun.com/join

The latest from The Sun