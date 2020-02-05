The Colorado Sun
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis delivers his second state of the state address in the House chambers at the state Capitol on January 9, 2020 in Denver. (Kathryn Scott, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Democrat Steven Woodrow replacing Chris Hansen in Colorado House

Woodrow says his priorities are education funding, the environment and addressing the state's strict limits on taxation

Politics and Government Primary category in which blog post is published
The Associated Press

Steven Woodrow, an attorney and Democratic activist, has been chosen to serve out the term of former Denver state Rep. Chris Hansen, who has taken a Senate seat.

Colorado Politics reports that a party vacancy committee selected Woodrow to fill the seat on Tuesday.

Woodrow says his priorities are education funding, the environment and addressing the state’s strict limits on taxation.

Hansen was selected Jan. 16 to serve the remaining year of former Sen. Lois Court’s four-year term in a district representing parts of Denver and Arapahoe counties.

Court resigned in January after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an autoimmune disorder.

