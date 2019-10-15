The Colorado Sun

Teachers’ strike continues for second day in Park County

This is the third teacher strike in Colorado in the last 18 months

The Associated Press

FAIRPLAY — Classes are canceled for a second day in a central Colorado district because of a strike by teachers.

Teachers in the Park County School District RE-2 were picketing again Tuesday over wages and other issues.

District officials have offered a $2,000 raise.

A member of the South Park Education Association, Doug Freeman, told KOA-AM that teachers want a $6,000 across the board pay raise to help keep current teachers and attract new ones. He says the average salary is now $42,000 a year, below the cost of a living in the mountains southwest of Denver.

It is the third teacher strike in Colorado in the last 18 months.

