The Colorado Sun
A scene in rural Park County, near Kenosha Pass, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

Park County teachers plan to strike Monday after negotiations break down

The union received legal clearance to strike from the state Department of Labor and Employment in late September and set an official strike date of Oct. 14

Education Primary category in which blog post is published
Chalkbeat Colorado

See more

By Erica Meltzer, Chalkbeat Colorado

Teachers in the Park County school district are poised to strike Monday after negotiations with the district failed to yield an agreement.

If members of the South Park Education Association walk off the job, it will be the third teacher strike in Colorado in less than 18 months. This is the latest in a wave of teacher activism that has swept the nation and also has Chicago teachers on the verge of walking off the job.

District and union representatives met Wednesday and Thursday, the first formal talks since Aug. 23. Both sides characterized Wednesday’s meeting, which focused on various aspects of the contract or professional agreement, as productive. On Thursday, union members pushed to return to the question of salaries, which the district does not want to debate. And that’s where things ended.

The union has worked out an agreement with the local Boys and Girls Club to care for children whose parents don’t want to send them to school during the strike and collected food donations to provide meals. Teachers plan to rotate between the picket line and the Boys and Girls Club. The state teachers union, the Colorado Education Association, is collecting money for a strike fund.

The union received legal clearance to strike from the state Department of Labor and Employment in late September and set an official strike date of Oct. 14 earlier this week.

Read more at chalkbeat.org.

Rising Sun

This reporting is made possible by our members. You can directly support independent watchdog journalism in Colorado for as little as $5 a month. Start here: coloradosun.com/join

The Sunriser Primary category in which blog post is published

Grilling BLM’s boss / How the Catholic Church tries to prevent abuse / Who is staying at the governor’s mansion / Plus the latest from around Colorado

Your guided tour through Colorado news, compiled by your friends at The Sun.

Coloradans Primary category in which blog post is published

Wannabe Catholic priests can expect interrogations about porn, psych evaluations and abuse prevention training

Ahead of a public report about the history of abuse in Colorado, church leaders open up about the protective wall in place to weed out abusers. Victims remain skeptical.

Opinion: When considering Prop CC, leave property taxes out of the discussion

Opinion