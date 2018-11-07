Jared Polis Promise Tracker: A look at the progress on his 2018 campaign pledges

Democrat Jared Polis took office Jan. 8, 2019, with an ambitious agenda and plenty of campaign promises to keep

More than 125, by our count.

To track them, The Colorado Sun launched an accountability project — The Polis Promise Tracker — the day after the 2018 election.

His promises include major policy goals, such as state-funded full-day kindergarten and local control on oil and gas regulations, but even a couple fun ones, like a video game night at the governor’s mansion.

Throughout the governor’s four-year term, we will continuously monitor and evaluate the administration’s work toward its promises. In consultation with experts in the respective fields, The Sun will assign each promise a progress rating. Here’s what the ratings mean:

No Movement : Polis has not made public moves to fulfill this promise.

: Polis has not made public moves to fulfill this promise. In Progress : Polis is supporting an effort underway to satisfy this pledge.

: Polis is supporting an effort underway to satisfy this pledge. Partial Credit : Polis took action to satisfy part of his promise, but other elements remain unfinished.

: Polis took action to satisfy part of his promise, but other elements remain unfinished. Accomplished : Polis achieved what he promised he would do.

: Polis achieved what he promised he would do. Broken: Polis failed to meet his goal.

The 2018 campaign promises Polis made were sourced from his campaign website, social media accounts, public statements, debates and published remarks. (If you have a promise we missed, email us at johnfrank@coloradosun.com.) The list includes the pledges that are the most specific and measurable, and they were consolidated to eliminate overlapping goals on the same issue. Here’s a look at his top 10 promises and progress toward completion.

This reporting takes inspiration from the great work at PolitiFact.com, and is part of The Sun’s Capitol Sunlight project to help explain how state government works.

If you want to help support The Sun’s accountability work, become a member. More information here.



The information below will be updated often. The last update was June 7, 2019.

Jump to: Agriculture | Criminal Justice | Diversity & Civil Rights | Economy & Jobs | Education | Energy & Environment | Government & Ethics | Housing | Marijuana | Taxes | Transportation | Other

Agriculture

Criminal Justice

Diversity & Civil Rights

Economy & Jobs

Education

Energy & Environment

Government & Ethics

Housing

Marijuana

Taxes

Transportation

Other

