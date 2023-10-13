When The Colorado Sun was founded, it was with a mission to bring the stories that matter in Colorado to everyone in the state.
So we asked our team:
“What Sun stories from the past five years are the most meaningful to you?”
Here’s how they answered:
5 YEARS OF STORIES
Fifty years ago, a deadly school bus crash shook Gunnison. Some survivors needed decades to heal.
The tragedy on the way to a game in Salida killed eight high school football players and a coach. But many grieving locals couldn’t talk about it for years.
A national eviction ban will help Colorado renters stay housed until March 31, but there are asterisks
State’s rental assistance programs receive $247 million in federal aid. Tenants can now apply for three months of future rent, which has property owners saying there’s no need for moratoriums.
Many Colorado districts bought Chromebooks to get kids through COVID. Now, thousands of computers are nearing their end.
Chromebooks reach their “death date” when they are no longer capable of receiving operating system updates. Replacing them straps district budgets and harms the environment.