When The Colorado Sun was founded, it was with a mission to bring the stories that matter in Colorado to everyone in the state.

So we asked our team:

“What Sun stories from the past five years are the most meaningful to you?”

Here’s how they answered:

5 YEARS OF STORIES Fifty years ago, a deadly school bus crash shook Gunnison. Some survivors needed decades to heal. The tragedy on the way to a game in Salida killed eight high school football players and a coach. But many grieving locals couldn’t talk about it for years.

5 YEARS OF STORIES A national eviction ban will help Colorado renters stay housed until March 31, but there are asterisks State’s rental assistance programs receive $247 million in federal aid. Tenants can now apply for three months of future rent, which has property owners saying there’s no need for moratoriums.