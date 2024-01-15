Good morning and happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day! It may still be below zero in the metro area, but Denver’s annual Marade down Colfax is still happening (with a few schedule changes).

THE NEWS

JOURNALISM

“In the past few months, ironically, we’ve had people calling us up. They’re saying we need to write about this and we need to write about that, or somebody needs to investigate this local government entity.” — Gail Binkly, co-founder and editor of Four Corners Free Press

The Four Corners Free Press, an alternative monthly based in Cortez that served up award-winning news coverage, a wide range of editorial voices and even a popular police blotter, will publish its final edition this weekend, ending a 20-year run and becoming another casualty in the decline of rural print publications. Kevin Simpson has the whole story.

POLITICS

A voter drops off a ballot Nov. 7 at the Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library in Denver. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

The starter’s pistol has fired for the 2024 general election as this week is the first time candidates for state offices can begin gathering petition signatures. In this excellent explainer, Sandra Fish breaks down the process and deadlines for people wanting to run for office.

HEALTH

Every year since 2020, the state’s peak for COVID-related hospitalizations has happened in the second-to-last week of November. That turnaround is specific enough that the state’s epidemiologists aren’t treating it as a random pattern. Reporter John Ingold has more on the current state of COVID in Colorado — and what we still don’t know about the virus four years later.

Colorado’s rural hospitals are caught in an aging-infrastructure conundrum. Surgeries bring in money for rural hospitals, but hospital administrators are stuck in a Catch-22 as facilities age and they are unable to raise funds to remain surgery-ready. Markian Hawryluk with KFF Health News has more.

ECONOMY

$2 million The funding Colorado’s arts agency distributes every year for a population of 5.8 million.

$9.5 million What Utah’s arts agency distributes for a state of 3.3 million.

In this week’s “What’s Working” column, Parker Yamasaki and Tamara Chuang explore why Colorado has slipped to the 46th-lowest spot for state funding of the arts — and what a one-time $3 million infusion proposed by Gov. Jared Polis could do.

MORE NEWS

Cost to repair damage to Colorado Supreme Court building estimated at $35 million. “It is a disaster recovery site and not a workplace at the current moment,” State Court Administrator Steven Vasconcellos told lawmakers last week. Olivia Prentzel has more on the incident, in which a man allegedly broke into the building and set a fire that triggered the sprinkler system and caused extensive flooding damage.

“It is a disaster recovery site and not a workplace at the current moment,” State Court Administrator Steven Vasconcellos told lawmakers last week. has more on the incident, in which a man allegedly broke into the building and set a fire that triggered the sprinkler system and caused extensive flooding damage. Two children, man found dead in apparent murder-suicide in tiny Routt County town. The deaths of James “Jake” Hill and the two children, ages 3 and 7, were being investigated as murder and suicide, according to a news release from the Routt County Sheriff’s Office.

The deaths of James “Jake” Hill and the two children, ages 3 and 7, were being investigated as murder and suicide, according to a news release from the Routt County Sheriff’s Office. 10 cars buried, no injuries after avalanche hits Berthoud Pass as storm continues to pound Colorado mountains. As of this writing Monday morning, Berthoud Pass is still closed because of ongoing avalanche danger.

COLORADO SUNDAY

There was a total whiteout, snow blowing sideways and two mountain passes on U.S. 550 were closed during the “Snowpocalypse” last year, cutting off the high mountain town of Silverton. Now, San Miguel Power is using community-sized solar grids to keep the lights on in some of Colorado’s most remote towns during some of the biggest storms.

THE COLORADO REPORT

El Paso County firefighters tried to reduce the fire risks at encampments. The effort went up in smoke. Without greater cooperation from the county in enforcing fire code violations or greater authority given to fire officials, the Colorado Springs Fire Department could only watch as fire hazards grew.

— Colorado Public Radio

Without greater cooperation from the county in enforcing fire code violations or greater authority given to fire officials, the Colorado Springs Fire Department could only watch as fire hazards grew. — Concerns over gas smell light up 911 boards across Denver metro. Temperature inversions can trap odors and meters can sometimes “burp” gas to regulate pressure, South Metro Fire said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

— Denver 7

Temperature inversions can trap odors and meters can sometimes “burp” gas to regulate pressure, South Metro Fire said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. — Coloradan becomes a master cicerone, a rare beer title held by just 28 people in the world. To get to the final level, Patrick Combs, of Stem Ciders, had to have an “encyclopedic knowledge” of every aspect of beer, from styles, flavors and ingredients, to brewing and serving processes, and from how to troubleshoot draft systems to properly pairing beer with food.

— The Denver Post

🔑 = source has article meter or paywall

THE OPINION PAGE

COLUMNS

Will Colorado GOP musical chairs bring rational candidates back or pull the seat out from the party forever? With three open congressional seats across Colorado drawing plenty of challengers, the choice for the party’s future is stark.

— Mario Nicolais

With three open congressional seats across Colorado drawing plenty of challengers, the choice for the party’s future is stark. On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, it’s pretty obvious that Republicans have blown it once again. In the words of Chris Christie, if Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis refuse to call Donald Trump unfit for office, then they are unfit, too.

— Mike Littwin

Corrections & Clarifications

