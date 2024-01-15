Journalism awards line the wall behind Gail Binkly, co-founder and editor of the Four Corners Free Press, in her office in Cortez, where she's preparing the final edition of the 20-year-old, award-winning monthly publication. (Mark Stevens, Special to The Colorado Sun)
Good morning and happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day! It may still be below zero in the metro area, but Denver’s annual Marade down Colfax is still happening (with a few schedule changes).

Whether you’re bundling up for a day of service or staying warm and toasty at home, we have a full weekend’s worth of news to catch up on.

But before we dive in, here’s a reminder to come watch our free High Cost of Colorado event tomorrow on YouTube. Click here to RSVP and submit a question for reporters Jennifer Brown and Michael Booth and their panel of economic experts as they discuss why everything is so dang expensive in Colorado. The panel airs at 6 p.m. Tuesday and includes a live chat with the panelists. It’s going to be a fascinating one, so don’t miss out!

OK, I think I’m almost thawed out, so let’s get into the news, shall we?

The Four Corners Free Press, an alternative monthly based in Cortez that served up award-winning news coverage, a wide range of editorial voices and even a popular police blotter, will publish its final edition this weekend, ending a 20-year run and becoming another casualty in the decline of rural print publications. Kevin Simpson has the whole story.

A voter drops off a ballot Nov. 7 at the Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library in Denver. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

The starter’s pistol has fired for the 2024 general election as this week is the first time candidates for state offices can begin gathering petition signatures. In this excellent explainer, Sandra Fish breaks down the process and deadlines for people wanting to run for office.

Every year since 2020, the state’s peak for COVID-related hospitalizations has happened in the second-to-last week of November. That turnaround is specific enough that the state’s epidemiologists aren’t treating it as a random pattern. Reporter John Ingold has more on the current state of COVID in Colorado — and what we still don’t know about the virus four years later.

$2 million

The funding Colorado’s arts agency distributes every year for a population of 5.8 million.

$9.5 million

What Utah’s arts agency distributes for a state of 3.3 million.

In this week’s “What’s Working” column, Parker Yamasaki and Tamara Chuang explore why Colorado has slipped to the 46th-lowest spot for state funding of the arts — and what a one-time $3 million infusion proposed by Gov. Jared Polis could do.

There was a total whiteout, snow blowing sideways and two mountain passes on U.S. 550 were closed during the “Snowpocalypse” last year, cutting off the high mountain town of Silverton. Now, San Miguel Power is using community-sized solar grids to keep the lights on in some of Colorado’s most remote towns during some of the biggest storms.

Hope everyone stays warm, takes a moment to read “Letter from Birmingham Jail” one more time and has a great day. See you back here tomorrow!

Eric and the whole staff of The Sun

