Two children and a 45-year-old man were found dead Saturday in a home in the tiny Routt County town of Phippsburg.

The deaths of James “Jake” Hill and the two children, ages 3 and 7, were being investigated as murder and suicide, according to a news release from the Routt County Sheriff’s Office. They were discovered after a welfare check, Undersheriff Joshua Carrell said.

Phippsburg, a town of about 200 people, is south of Steamboat Springs and near Yampa. The undersheriff said there was “no known danger to our community” and asked anyone with information to contact their office.

“Our condolences to all those affected by this tragedy,” he said.