Has Colorado’s COVID season peaked or are we in for another round?

“It’s an interesting pattern. I don’t think we can fully explain it.” — Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist

As it seems like everyone you know is sniffling or coughing or otherwise testing positive for something, here is what we know about the state’s current COVID trends:

At least for now, hospitalizations of people with COVID peaked in the second-to-last week of November, with 280 people in the hospital. (With so many people testing at home now, hospitalizations are the best measure to track disease severity.) More below on why this timing is fascinating.

As of last week, there were 213 people in the hospital. That number will be updated this afternoon, so check the state Health Department’s COVID data page around 4 p.m. to see the new figure.

Infections appear to be on the rise again. Hospitalizations, test positivity from the state’s network of “sentinel” labs, and trends in emergency department visits all point to an increase. Data from wastewater systems hunting for traces of COVID in poop are also signaling an increase.

The new variant that is taking the nation (and the national media’s attention) by storm, JN.1 , is present in Colorado. According to estimates by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , JN.1 likely accounts for almost two-thirds of the infections in surrounding regions, but the CDC does not have a current estimate for prevalence in Colorado’s region.

The curious thing is, we’ve been here before. Last year saw almost the exact same scenario: Colorado’s cases peaked in late November, earlier than the rest of the nation. Then a new variant emerged that drove cases higher nationally, and it was uncertain if Colorado would be twice bitten.

Last year, when the variant in question was XBB.1.5, there was almost no impact. The year before that was when the omicron variant lineage first emerged, and Colorado saw a huge January infection rebound. This year appears like it might fall somewhere in between.

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said JN.1 “is probably explaining why we’re seeing an increase now — this new variant that scientists believe has different characteristics, probably more transmissible, perhaps more immune breakthrough.”

Now, here’s what’s fascinating about the timing of our peak (at least so far) for the season. This is our fourth pandemic winter in Colorado — which means it’s the fourth time we’ve gone through the traditional respiratory virus season with COVID in the mix. In each of those four years, Colorado saw a COVID peak sometime around the last week of November, give or take a week.

Yes, respiratory viruses tend to rise and fall over winter. But this is a much tighter timing for peaks than we see with, say, the flu, which sometimes hits early and sometimes later in winter. It’s also interesting because, with holiday travel in late November and December, you would normally expect to see cases increasing as a result — that hasn’t always been the case in Colorado, especially absent the emergence of a significant new variant.

Viral infection patterns are determined by a complex stew of human behavior, temperature, humidity and any number of other factors we have yet to discover. So, even though we’ve lived with COVID for years now, there’s still so much we don’t know.

“It is an interesting pattern,” Herlihy said. “I don’t think we can fully explain it.”

Services for older Coloradans, like Meals on Wheels, are running out as COVID aid ends and the senior population grows. Meals on Wheels programs across Colorado are a vital resource to seniors who might otherwise go hungry. “There are some people that literally struggle to put frozen food in a microwave and then carry it to a place where they can sit and eat it,” said Jayla Sanchez-Warren , the director of the Area Agency on Aging that serves the broader Denver metro area. But, as Jennifer Brown reports, funding for the program is shrinking right as food costs are rising and the state’s senior population is growing. This has led to long waitlists for services, angry state budget-makers and nervous agency directors. “I’m doing a lot of praying and I’m doing a lot of hoping for a miracle,” Sanchez-Warren said.

More on Colorado’s alarming climate change update

Colorado State University climate change update

A definitive climate change report for Colorado from researchers at CSU put solid numbers to what policy and advocacy leaders have been warning about as they seek to correct the state’s dangerous course. Colorado’s average temperature has warmed 2.3 degrees Fahrenheit since 1980, and without serious curbs to greenhouse gases worldwide, another 1 to 4 degrees are on tap.

There were so many eye-opening charts, and so many detailed reactions, to the Colorado State University update that we’re extending our Monday story by a few comments and snapshots.

The map above cuts Colorado into regions and seasons. Climate change heating has been the most pronounced during Colorado’s fall months, more than 3 degrees so far in some areas. You can see southwestern and south-central Colorado are taking the biggest beatings from Mr. Sun. That pattern is expected to continue, boding ill for the Rio Grande River Basin already tapped out by overuse by agriculture and strict commitments to share water in interstate compacts.

Putting numbers to it, said Colorado GreenLatinos’ Ean Tafoya, is “confirming what we know — we must act quickly to dramatically reduce our CO2 emissions. If not, increased temperatures will have massive impacts on humans and biodiversity, will lead to intensified heat island effects in urban settings, and heat waves lead to crop loss and urban deaths. Let alone the huge impacts to outdoor workers from the temperatures and the increased formation of ozone,” Tafoya said, after seeing a copy of the report.

Some environmental advocates immediately called out Colorado’s oil and gas industry for both pumping more carbon out of the ground for burning, and setting loose too much leaking methane along the way.

The state’s major oil trade groups didn’t dispute the CSU warming report, but pointed to a series of industry changes and regulatory crackdowns that are reducing their contribution to Colorado greenhouse gas emissions.

“If anything, the release of this report further underscores the imperative to holistically address the global climate challenge,” said Kait Schwartz, director of American Petroleum Institute Colorado.

“Colorado’s natural gas and oil industry has spent a decade dramatically reducing emissions and is demonstrably on pace to meet the state’s science-based climate targets of 26% by 2025 and 50% by 2030, from 2005 levels,” Schwartz said.

Marshall fire was crazy because it was also a hurricane, NOAA says

Cameras above Boulder on Dec. 30, 2021, caught another view of the wildfire and the smoke and wind “wave” created by 100 mph downslope winds and a “jump” near Louisville. (NOAA)

“Nothing short of miraculous.” — Boulder weather scientists on the fact only two people died in the Marshall fire

We just had to take some space to publish a few more remarkable images and graphics from a new study of the weather surrounding the notorious Marshall fire at the end of 2021.

NOAA and National Weather Service researchers collaborated to meticulously map wind predictions and outcomes for that fateful day, and offer suggestions to improve warning systems for future Front Range wildland urban interface fires.

The full story is at ColoradoSun.com. The extra photos, starting above, are equally startling. Downslope storms create a wave and then a wall, as wind currents hit a rise near Louisville and send high speed air and debris shooting to the sky. The fire’s intense smoke made a regular wind occurrence suddenly visible.

Interestingly, though climate change is assumed to make unicorn storms like the one surrounding Marshall more frequent, the Boulder researchers said such intense downslope events have actually been slightly less frequent in recent years even as average temperatures rise. The chart below shows the annual number of high wind incidents lately.

Climate change did contribute to the devastation of the fire, though, in other measurable ways. While the spring of 2021 had been extra wet, growing underbrush fuel to dangerous levels, six months of desiccation in late 2021 left no snow cover and clumps of dying tinder.

This graphic shows the Denver area setting a record low for precipitation over those six months of 2021:

And finally, we just had to run this worth-a-thousand-words embers photo again. Family members of the NOAA researchers, many of whom live right in the Louisville and Superior communities most in danger, collected evidence of the flaming coals shot forth from the Marshall wind cannon, landing miles ahead of the burn.

Climate change putting big heat on Colorado. The state has warmed up 2 degrees already and has more degrees on tap, according to a definitive Colorado climate report from CSU, Jerd Smith and Michael Booth report. Our rivers, the subject of so much speculation and turmoil in the past two years, could lose another 30% of their available water. If you like doom and gloom in your climate news, this report is for you.

The state has warmed up 2 degrees already and has more degrees on tap, according to a definitive Colorado climate report from CSU, and report. Our rivers, the subject of so much speculation and turmoil in the past two years, could lose another 30% of their available water. If you like doom and gloom in your climate news, this report is for you. When recreation growth goes faster than locals want. If you had “gravel bike racing will overrun Steamboat Springs and be the last straw in growth battles” on your 2024 list, you’re smarter than we are. Tracy Ross takes us through the disputes between bike riders looking for sweat and scenery and the ranchers who say the cycling hordes are disturbing their cattle herds.

If you had “gravel bike racing will overrun Steamboat Springs and be the last straw in growth battles” on your 2024 list, you’re smarter than we are. takes us through the disputes between bike riders looking for sweat and scenery and the ranchers who say the cycling hordes are disturbing their cattle herds. Is nuclear power realistic for Pueblo or anywhere in Colorado? Most national experts say no, there isn’t a realistic path for new commercial nuclear power anywhere in the U.S. under current technology limits and public attitudes. But a Pueblo study group says a nuclear option for Xcel’s Comanche coal plant complex after retirement should stay at the top of the list for bolstering community economics, Mark Jaffe reports.

Most national experts say no, there isn’t a realistic path for new commercial nuclear power anywhere in the U.S. under current technology limits and public attitudes. But a Pueblo study group says a nuclear option for Xcel’s Comanche coal plant complex after retirement should stay at the top of the list for bolstering community economics, reports. Northern Colorado may be falling too far behind climate goals. Platte River Power Authority set impressive carbon elimination goals in 2018, but environmental advocates now fear the northern Colorado utility is falling too far behind to ensure compliance with state targets by 2030. PRPA responds that its structure is unique, and that it must depend on coal at the Rawhide plant for years to come before making the switch to cleaner energy.

Where Colorado’s Medicaid money goes

This graphic shows which populations account for the most Medicaid members in Colorado and how much each of those populations costs. Click the image to go to the full report. (Department of Health Care Policy and Financing)

Colorado’s legislative session is officially underway — and at least for the moment it appears that health care will not be among the most hotly debated issues this year. But health care is never far from lawmakers’ minds because it makes up such a massive chunk of the budget.

The Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, which administers Medicaid in the state, accounts for roughly one-third of Colorado’s entire budget. To better understand how that money gets spent, you can look to the presentation that HCPF leaders gave to the legislature’s Joint Budget Committee last month. The chart above, taken from the presentation, shows the various populations that compose Medicaid’s members and then shows how much each population accounts for in Medicaid’s budget.

Children, adolescents and adults who qualify under Medicaid expansion — which opens access to Medicaid for people earning slightly above the poverty line — make up 75% of the state’s Medicaid members. But they account for only 44% of the spending. This is important context in case the 2024 election year brings back talk of Medicaid eating the state budget.

Meanwhile, where does all that money spent by Medicaid in Colorado go? Mostly to hospitals, home- and community-based care and the pharmaceutical industry. Hospitals, alone, account for almost a quarter of the department’s spending.

This chart by the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing shows where the department’s money goes. Click on the image to go to the full report. (Department of Health Care Policy and Financing)

You can see HCPF’s full presentation slide deck here, and if you’d like to really get into the weeds, you can see more detail from the department’s presentation in this briefing packet.

