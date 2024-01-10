Good morning, Colorado.

MARSHALL FIRE

Cameras above Boulder on Dec. 30, 2021, caught another view of the wildfire and the smoke and wind “wave” created by 100 mph downslope winds and a “jump” near Louisville. (Provided by NOAA)

The Marshall fire wasn’t just intense flames, but also an all-day hurricane, according to the nation’s top weather analysts. Downslope winds blasted well over 100 mph and stayed at hurricane force for 11 straight hours.

The wildfire was Colorado’s most destructive, killing two people, destroying more than 1,000 homes and causing $2 billion in damage. But with this added context, scientists say it’s “nothing short of miraculous” that more people weren’t killed. Michael Booth has more.

Colorado House Minority Leader Mike Lynch, front center, makes a point during a news conference May 9 in the House Chambers of the Colorado Capitol. (Philip B. Poston, Sentinel Colorado via AP)

All signs point to a big water year in 2024. More than a half-dozen bills will likely be introduced, covering everything from wetlands to Grand Lake’s water quality. Among those is a $5 million push to get Coloradans to move on from bluegrass lawns, Fresh Water News’ Jerd Smith reports. But keep in mind, nothing is official until it actually passes.

Colorado’s 2024 legislative session begins today. Here’s your guide to get involved. Sandra Fish breaks down how you can find your lawmakers, testify on bills, stay up-to-date and more.

Four Star Realty, which manages about 4,600 Colorado properties, regularly charged residents for damage they didn’t cause, billed them for unnecessary work and added fees that were not in leases, according to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. The property manager has agreed to pay $1 million over the next year to settle claims from the yearlong investigation, Tatiana Flowers writes.

Why are young artists moving to the San Luis Valley? It’s affordable. The region in the south-central part of the state has a relatively low cost of living but high poverty rates, making it a target for millennials who want to make art and give back to the community, Tracy Ross reports.

Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband released from jail after arrest on assault charges, court records show. The arrest comes after a public altercation between the Boeberts in Silt on Saturday, but it’s unclear if it’s related, Olivia Prentzel reports.

SunLit

Each week as part of SunLit — The Sun’s literature section — we feature staff recommendations from bookstores across Colorado. This week, the staff from Park Hill Community Bookstore in Denver recommends:

Beetlecreek , by William Demby, a novel critiquing racial hypocrisy

, by William Demby, a novel critiquing racial hypocrisy Demon Copperhead , by Barbara Kingsolver, a Dickensian riff on Appalachia

, by Barbara Kingsolver, a Dickensian riff on Appalachia The Trees, by Percival Everett, a murder mystery that takes aim at racism

Read what the bookstore staff had to say about each. Pick up a copy and support your local bookstores at the same time.

RECOMMENDATIONS

