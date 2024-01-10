Good morning, Colorado.
THE NEWS
MARSHALL FIRE
Colorado’s most destructive wildfire was also a hurricane, researchers say two years later
The Marshall fire wasn’t just intense flames, but also an all-day hurricane, according to the nation’s top weather analysts. Downslope winds blasted well over 100 mph and stayed at hurricane force for 11 straight hours.
The wildfire was Colorado’s most destructive, killing two people, destroying more than 1,000 homes and causing $2 billion in damage. But with this added context, scientists say it’s “nothing short of miraculous” that more people weren’t killed. Michael Booth has more.
POLITICS
Colorado lawmakers will push even harder in 2024 to replace lawns. Here are the other water bills on tap.
All signs point to a big water year in 2024. More than a half-dozen bills will likely be introduced, covering everything from wetlands to Grand Lake’s water quality. Among those is a $5 million push to get Coloradans to move on from bluegrass lawns, Fresh Water News’ Jerd Smith reports. But keep in mind, nothing is official until it actually passes.
HOUSING
Colorado property manager settles for $1 million after investigation finds it illegally billed residents
Four Star Realty, which manages about 4,600 Colorado properties, regularly charged residents for damage they didn’t cause, billed them for unnecessary work and added fees that were not in leases, according to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. The property manager has agreed to pay $1 million over the next year to settle claims from the yearlong investigation, Tatiana Flowers writes.
MORE NEWS
THE COLORADO REPORT
SunLit
Park Hill Community Bookstore offers titles not necessarily long, but deep
Each week as part of SunLit — The Sun’s literature section — we feature staff recommendations from bookstores across Colorado. This week, the staff from Park Hill Community Bookstore in Denver recommends:
Read what the bookstore staff had to say about each. Pick up a copy and support your local bookstores at the same time.
