Jayson Boebert, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband, is facing misdemeanor charges after being jailed on suspicion of assault and criminal mischief, days after an altercation Saturday in a restaurant in western Colorado, court records show.

According to Garfield County jail and court records, Jayson Boebert, 43, was released from the county jail Tuesday. His bail was set at $1,500 for the assault charge and $1,000 for the criminal mischief charge. Both are misdemeanors.

Police in the Garfield County town of Silt, near where the Boeberts live, confirmed the investigation into the incident at the restaurant, but no other details were released.

It’s unclear if Jayson Boebert’s arrest Tuesday is directly linked to Saturday’s altercation. Additional details were not immediately available.

Boebert’s campaign released a statement Sunday in which she said she “didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested.” She added: “I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”

Jayson Boebert told The Denver Post on Sunday morning that, “I don’t want nothing to happen. Her and I were working through a difficult conversation.”

Boebert, a Republican who has served two terms in the U.S. House representing the 3rd Congressional District on the western side of the state, announced last month that she was switching congressional districts this year to run for the 4th Congressional District, which encompasses the eastern side of Colorado.

“This is a sad situation for all and another reason I’m moving,” Lauren Boebert’s statement on Sunday said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.