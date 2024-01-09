Snow, below-freezing temps and the howling wind made for easy excuses to not start training for the half-marathon I plan to run in a few short months. Thankfully, this morning offered a bit of a reprieve so I bundled up for a slow, 3-mile jog to get back into the swing of things.

It’s always a satisfying feeling to start the day by crossing something off your to-do list (especially when it comes with a stellar view of Pikes Peak and some alpenglow).

Now, time for the news.

The next legislative session starts Wednesday and the Democratic majority at the Capitol has a lot of unfinished business on its agenda. Politics reporters Brian Eason and Jesse Paul compiled the eight big storylines — from property tax relief to new funding sources for transit — to keep on your radar.

Colorado House speaker formally reprimands Elisabeth Epps for disrupting chamber during special session. Julie McCluskie warned the Denver Democrat that “a repeat … may result in further disciplinary action.”

Federal judge rejects Tina Peters' attempt to halt her Mesa County criminal trial. Peters faces trial next month on 10 counts connected to a breach of Mesa County's election system.

The Uncompahgre River flows through fresh snowfall in the Ouray Ice Park on Jan. 6 in Ouray. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

The state’s snowpack — a key water source for millions of people across the West — could be declining, if experts are reading the trends correctly. In The Colorado Sun’s latest installment of the “Colorado River Explained” series, reporter Shannon Mullane breaks down all you need to know about the state’s snowpack, including how it makes its way to your tap and what data can (and can’t) tell us.

Volunteer Jonathan Parentice delivered meals in Mesa County to over a dozen households once a week during the pandemic. Colorado’s 16 Area Agencies on Aging use federal and state funds to provide meals, transportation and other services to people age 60 and older. (Luna Anna Archey, The Colorado Trust)

“I’m doing a lot of praying and I’m doing a lot of hoping for a miracle. It is the worst for people who need it the most.” — Jayla Sanchez-Warren, director of the eight-county Area Agency on Aging

Colorado’s Area Agencies on Aging, with 16 regional offices across the state, are so short on funds this year that waitlists are increasing to thousands of people and programs are at risk of collapsing, Jennifer Brown reports. One Adams County meal-delivery program ran out of money halfway through the fiscal year and left 550 elderly people at risk of losing services.

“Our concern is not Cemex’s shareholder satisfaction, it’s the health of our community. No library donation is going to clean the air.” — Rene Doubleday, Boulder County resident

Neighbors and local officials packed a recent hearing for an air pollution permit renewal for the Cemex factory in Boulder County, many demanding accountability for lax fines for consistent air pollution violations and citing the risks of a major greenhouse gas emitter in a suburban area. Meanwhile, the cement factory’s employees and officials praised the number of jobs it provides to the county and building materials it provides for the state. Michael Booth has the details.

READ MORE

Historic “blackout” plate runaway winner as Colorado DMV unveils top designs of 2023. More than 169,000 vehicles have chosen the stark white-on-black specialty plate, based on the state’s 1945 design, far outstripping the second-place Columbine design with 75,000. Somehow, just 6,026 vehicles registered with my personal favorite, the classic green mountain design.

— Summit Daily

More than 169,000 vehicles have chosen the stark white-on-black specialty plate, based on the state’s 1945 design, far outstripping the second-place Columbine design with 75,000. Somehow, just 6,026 vehicles registered with my personal favorite, the classic green mountain design. Durango railroad revives 143-year-old locomotive. The crew that keeps the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge engines up and running has expanded to do restoration work for similar old engines around the country — including Locomotive 41, one of the most popular attractions at Southern California’s Knott’s Berry Farm.

— Durango Herald 🔑

The crew that keeps the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge engines up and running has expanded to do restoration work for similar old engines around the country — including Locomotive 41, one of the most popular attractions at Southern California’s Knott’s Berry Farm. What can 650 neon yellow vests do for downtown Denver safety? Mayor Mike Johnston is unveiling another public-private partnership, this one a collaboration with the Downtown Denver Partnership. The plan includes appointing 650 vested “Denver Ambassadors” — a mixture of city employees, outreach workers and, yes, police — to assist residents. Advocates are already expressing skepticism about its effectiveness.

— Denverite

Mayor Mike Johnston is unveiling another public-private partnership, this one a collaboration with the Downtown Denver Partnership. The plan includes appointing 650 vested “Denver Ambassadors” — a mixture of city employees, outreach workers and, yes, police — to assist residents. Advocates are already expressing skepticism about its effectiveness. Quebec still longs for its lost hockey team, a nationalist symbol. As we near the 30th anniversary of the year the Nordiques traded baby blue for crimson (and some fleur-de-lis for a Stanley Cup), The New York Times has a deep dive into the hockey-shaped cultural, economic and political hole left behind in Canada’s French-speaking province.

— The New York Times 🔑

Who was the first person to ride a horse? Author Sarah V. Barnes’ work of historical fiction, “She Who Rides Horses,” takes us back 6,000 years to tell the story of a daughter of a clan chief who dares to dream of experiencing such a union of animal and human.

Interview with the author. Every novel has a backstory, and Barnes’ inspiration was a combination of being in the right place — the Arizona desert — at the right time, which happened to be during a writing workshop.

