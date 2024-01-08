House Speaker Julie McCluskie on Monday sent a letter to state Rep. Elisabeth Epps formally reprimanding the Denver Democrat for interrupting the chamber during the final day of the special legislative session in November.

McCluskie, a Dillon Democrat, wrote that Epps violated six House rules when she left the House floor and joined pro-Palestinian protesters in the chamber’s gallery and then proceeded to shout during a speech delivered by Republican Rep. Ron Weinberg, who is Jewish. Weinberg was responding to Epps’ remarks in support of Palestinians and in opposition to the Israeli military’s retaliation to the Oct. 7 attacks.

The outburst prompted a long recess before Weinberg continued his remarks.

McCluskie wrote to Epps that she was ”significantly disruptive to House business, causing extensive delays to the completion of legislative proceedings.”

“Additionally, you engaged in disrespectful behaviors directed at individual members which failed to uphold the honor and dignity of our democratic institution,” McCluskie wrote in her letter, which comes as the 2024 legislative session is scheduled to begin Wednesday and last through May 8.

The reprimand carries no immediate consequences, but McCluskie warned Epps that “a repeat of behaviors similar to those observed (during the special session)” or any outburst that delays legislative proceedings “may result in further disciplinary action by members of the House.” The speaker didn’t elaborate, but she appeared to be hinting at a censure.

State Rep. Elisabeth Epps, D-Denver. (Handout)

Epps, in explaining her behavior both at the time and later on social media, said Weinberg directed an expletive at her during her remarks in support of Palestinians. Weinberg has denied that allegation.

In addition to the outburst, Epps also berated colleagues on social media and in person during the special session on property tax and other financial relief.

In a written statement on Monday, McCluskie added: “House rules, including those related to decorum, prohibit interruptions and disrespectful behavior to promote civility in the legislative process, a fair shake for every lawmaker and an equal voice for their constituents at the Capitol.”

Last month, McCluskie removed Epps from the House Judiciary Committee in response to what happened during the special session. She also removed Democratic Rep. Bob Marshall of Highlands Ranch from the influential panel.

In July, Epps and Marshall, of Highlands Ranch, sued McCluskie, Republican leadership in the House and the chamber’s GOP and Democratic caucuses, alleging “pervasive” violations of the state’s open meetings laws. The lawsuit claimed the caucuses didn’t properly provide notice of meetings and that representatives illegally used a disappearing messaging application to discuss legislative business.

The lawsuit was settled in September.

McCluskie’s letter to Epps isn’t without precedent.

The speaker sent a letter in August to House Minority Leader Mike Lynch, R-Wellington, in which she asked Lynch to direct state Rep. Scott Bottoms, R-Colorado Springs, to “immediately cease making disrespectful statements about members.”

The letter was in response to Bottoms’ remarks during a town hall meeting and for likening Democrats to fascists in a speech on the House floor. McCluskie wrote that she asked Bottoms to schedule a meeting with the legislature’s director of workplace relations.

McCluskie didn’t call her missive to Bottoms a formal reprimand, however, like she did in the letter to Epps.

McCluskie wrote to Epps that it’s her expectation she “will uphold the honor and dignity of elected office and this institution, and engage with members in civil and respectful ways.”

“Disagreement is inherent in the democratic process, yet how we engage through conflict matters gravely,” McClusie wrote. “I hope this serves as a turning point for your engagement.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.