One of the more challenging places to make a living in Colorado is in the San Luis Valley. While relatively affordable, this southern rural region is also among the poorest, with Costilla, Alamosa and Saguache among counties in the state with the highest poverty rates.
Perhaps that’s why young artists are attracted to the area. Jobs don’t pay as much as in other areas, but housing costs are lower, as is the cost of living. And there’s lots of room for creativity. That’s what attracted Madeline Ahlborn, a 31-year-old painter, who moved to Monte Vista nine years ago. She just signed the papers to buy an 8,000-square-foot church for $100,000.
Her downpayment came from money her parents had saved up for her wedding and the seller showed unbelievable kindness by agreeing to finance her until she could come up with the remaining financing, she said. She did that last month when she got a Rural Women’s Business Loan through First Southwest Bank in Alamosa.
“I mean, there’s a reason they call us Mystic San Luis Valley,” Ahlborn said. She plans to transform the church into a community space for teaching and celebrating art.
The evidence is anecdotal, but more creatives are moving into the San Luis Valley, according to Liz Hensley, a business professor at nearby Adams State University and an Alamosa town councilwoman. In general, they’re young — in their 20s and 30s — middle class, educated and looking for a Colorado experience beyond ski towns or the Front Range. Del Norte, Saguache, Monte Vista have become prime relocation targets, she said.
“Ski towns and Denver are also super expensive and populated. What you still have in the San Luis Valley is fresh air, dark skies, a lot of space” and a newly formed arts district, which, Hensley added, “allows Alamosa to get a little bit of grant money to promote art, a huge part of our community.”
It helps that the San Luis Valley is also one of the least expensive regions in the state to inhabit. The median home price in Saguache, Rio Grande and Alamosa counties was under $350,000 in September, compared with $715,000 in Jefferson County, $642,000 in Chaffee County and $1.8 million in Eagle County, according to the National Association of Realtors.
The Economic Policy Institute reports the monthly cost of living for a family of four in Alamosa County is $6,422 versus $9,073 for the same size family living in Boulder County. And a quick Zilllow search turns up 35.2 acres of undeveloped land in a gated community 2.5 miles south of Del Norte for $88,000.
Where else artists are finding home
The San Luis Valley isn’t the only rural area young artists are eyeing as a less-expensive alternative to the Front Range or ski towns. A few others on our radar:
COMING SOON: Sun reporter Tracy Ross will expand on the economic attractiveness of rural areas to young artists in a future story. Ross, who writes about rural Colorado, began reporting this piece in October after a chance encounter with artist and creator Madeline Ahlborn in Saguache’s 4th Street Diner & Bakery. Maddy, as she’s known, linked Ross to a tight community of women artists all living in the San Luis Valley.
What arts events, collaborations and innovations are happening in your corner of Colorado?
Grants for creatives
There are a number of grants available for artists and supporting organizations. Several communities received the Colorado Community Revitalization Grant, which provided grants of up to $3 million to organizations revitalizing buildings or starting new construction. According to Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade, 58% of the projects were in rural areas, including a $500,000 grant to rebuild the historic Center Theater in Center. Here’s a map of projects statewide.
While the revitalization grant is no longer available, here are a few programs offered by the state’s economic development office:
➔ Did you know? The state has more than two dozen official “Creative Districts” as part of its Colorado Creative Industries program. Certification provides marketing support, access to resources and $10,000. >> More
Other working bits
➔ Most FAMLI requests are from new parents. Before Colorado’s new paid family leave program officially started Jan. 1, there was a backlog of workers applying for Family and Medical Leave Insurance. According to the state Department of Labor and Employment, 5,213 claims were filed with 3,606 approved by Dec. 31. The majority were to take care of new families. A few more nuggets about why people requested time off:
Two virtual town halls (Spanish and English) are scheduled for Tuesday and Feb. 1 for workers and employers statewide who have FAMLI questions. >> Register
➔ Colorado worker deaths down in 2022. It may be 2024 but work-related deaths data lags and the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries just reported statistics for 2022. White men between the ages of 35 and 44 had the highest rate of deaths, with most in construction. Overall, work-related deaths in Colorado fell 7.3% to 89 in 2022, from the prior year. The top cause of fatalities was related to transportation, at 33; followed by injuries by a person or animal, 18; falls, slips or trips, at 15; exposure to harmful substances or environments, 13; and contact with objects or equipment, 12. >> More
