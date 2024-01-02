Good morning, Colorado, and happy New Year!
I’ve never been much of a fan of New Year’s traditions — especially those that keep me up hours past my bedtime and feeling sleepy the next day. So to welcome 2024, I skipped the late-night parties and hiked up some of the highest dunes in North America at Great Sand Dunes National Park. No matter what time of the year I visit the park, I’m stunned by the views of the sprawling dune field and love watching the grains of sand swirl across the surface atop footprints from journeys before mine.
Whichever way you choose to ring in the new year, we hope The Colorado Sun can be an important part of your 2024. As a reader-supported new organization, our journalism wouldn’t be possible without readers like you. We’re so grateful you’re here and excited for the year to come.
Now, time for the news you’re here for.
THE NEWS
WATER
In tense Colorado River negotiations, Becky Mitchell takes a stand for Colorado and tribal water rights
As Colorado’s first full-time water commissioner, Becky Mitchell’s job is to make sure Coloradans don’t lose out as the seven basin states vie for the critical – and limited – resource. Mitchell has worked on water issues for the state since 2009, and now, she’s one of the seven state leaders, and the only woman, at the center of the negotiations over the crisis-plagued Colorado River. Reporter Shannon Mullane has more on what a day in Mitchell’s life looks like.
TRANSPORTATION
Boulder County neighbors sue Jefferson County airport, claim illegal flying over their homes
Hundreds of Boulder County residents in the Rock Creek neighborhood have filed a lawsuit against Jefferson County claiming they have been “deprived of the use and enjoyment of their homes” because of Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport operations, including excessive noise, vibrations and pollution. Jane Reuter with Colorado Community Media has more.
ECONOMY
Colorado workers can start taking paid family leave Jan. 1
For the past year, many Colorado workers and their employees have built up a $775 million fund that will someday allow workers to be paid while they care for a newborn, a sick loved one or themselves. That day was Jan. 1. The paid family leave plan is one in a handful of labor laws that go into effect in 2024, reporter Tamara Chuang reports in this week’s What’s Working column.
AGRICULTURE
The New York billionaire looking to change agriculture with Colorado farmland
Since he bought his first 309-acre farm in Sumner County, Kansas, in the late 1990s, Stefan Soloviev has become one of the most influential members of Colorado’s Eastern Plains farming community. He’s amassed more than 400,000 acres, or 625 square miles, ranking the 48-year-old as the 26th largest landowner in the country. And that doesn’t include the railroads he bought and revived to transport grain. Jason Blevins has more on the New York billionaire who says he wants to move away from competition to help farmers’ bottom lines.
MORE NEWS
THE COLORADO REPORT
🔑 = source has article meter or paywall
THE OPINION PAGE
COLUMNS
COMMUNITY
CARTOONS
The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read our ethics policy for more on The Sun’s opinion policy and submit columns, suggest writers or provide feedback at opinion@coloradosun.com.
SunLit
In “Diamond on the High Seas,” a shipboard murder mystery amid a whole lot of dancing
Hope Diamond and Matt Dennison, former lovers when they weren’t working in protective services and the FBI, respectively, have to put old feelings aside to solve some murders in this cozy mystery by Karen Gilleland. Add the twist that it all takes place on an ocean liner with a cast of characters so large that fingering the suspect becomes a multi-layered task. Some tango. Some samba.
Thanks for starting the year with us! See you here tomorrow.
— Olivia & the whole staff of The Sun
Corrections & Clarifications
Notice something wrong? The Colorado Sun has an ethical responsibility to fix all factual errors. Request a correction by emailing corrections@coloradosun.com.
Type of Story: News
Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.