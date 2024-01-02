Good morning, Colorado, and happy New Year!

I’ve never been much of a fan of New Year’s traditions — especially those that keep me up hours past my bedtime and feeling sleepy the next day. So to welcome 2024, I skipped the late-night parties and hiked up some of the highest dunes in North America at Great Sand Dunes National Park. No matter what time of the year I visit the park, I’m stunned by the views of the sprawling dune field and love watching the grains of sand swirl across the surface atop footprints from journeys before mine.

Whichever way you choose to ring in the new year, we hope The Colorado Sun can be an important part of your 2024. As a reader-supported new organization, our journalism wouldn’t be possible without readers like you. We’re so grateful you’re here and excited for the year to come.

Representatives from each of seven states in the Colorado River Basin, including Becky Mitchell of Colorado, discuss water issues during a panel at the 2023 Colorado Water Users Association conference Dec. 14 in Las Vegas. (Shannon Mullane, The Colorado Sun)

“There’s always some tension within the seven states whether we portray it or not. It’s good for people to see that. We’re dealing with important issues.” — Becky Mitchell, Colorado River commissioner

As Colorado’s first full-time water commissioner, Becky Mitchell’s job is to make sure Coloradans don’t lose out as the seven basin states vie for the critical – and limited – resource. Mitchell has worked on water issues for the state since 2009, and now, she’s one of the seven state leaders, and the only woman, at the center of the negotiations over the crisis-plagued Colorado River. Reporter Shannon Mullane has more on what a day in Mitchell’s life looks like.

Hundreds of Boulder County residents in the Rock Creek neighborhood have filed a lawsuit against Jefferson County claiming they have been “deprived of the use and enjoyment of their homes” because of Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport operations, including excessive noise, vibrations and pollution. Jane Reuter with Colorado Community Media has more.

For the past year, many Colorado workers and their employees have built up a $775 million fund that will someday allow workers to be paid while they care for a newborn, a sick loved one or themselves. That day was Jan. 1. The paid family leave plan is one in a handful of labor laws that go into effect in 2024, reporter Tamara Chuang reports in this week’s What’s Working column.

Stefan Soloviev, 48, left New York City in his 20s to work in the farm country out West and began buying land for agricultural use. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

“I bought everything because I knew it was going to go up and I could buy everything because I knew how to play the farm credit system.” — Stefan Soloviev, on how he amassed land

Since he bought his first 309-acre farm in Sumner County, Kansas, in the late 1990s, Stefan Soloviev has become one of the most influential members of Colorado’s Eastern Plains farming community. He’s amassed more than 400,000 acres, or 625 square miles, ranking the 48-year-old as the 26th largest landowner in the country. And that doesn’t include the railroads he bought and revived to transport grain. Jason Blevins has more on the New York billionaire who says he wants to move away from competition to help farmers’ bottom lines.

Lauren Boebert calls it splitsville with her stunned 3rd CD constituents to try to save her cushy D.C. job. Maybe Ken Buck will do the right thing and advise 4th CD voters that Boebert represents everything that is wrong with GOP politics.

— Mike Littwin

Maybe Ken Buck will do the right thing and advise 4th CD voters that Boebert represents everything that is wrong with GOP politics. If you thought 2023 was politically heated, just wait until 2024. With a host of stories dominating the past year, it set the stage for the most consequential general election year in state history.

— Mario Nicolais

Increasing railway safety rules in Colorado is up to state lawmakers. With federal legislation stalled, Colorado leaders need to implement stricter rules to protect rail workers and communities.

— State Sen. Lisa Cutter, D-Morrison, & State Rep. Javier Mabrey, D-Denver

(Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Other things the Colorado Supreme Court should weigh in on. Why stop at de-insurrectionizing Colorado’s presidential primary ballot? We’ve got wolves, water, bad drivers and Liz Cheney to worry about, too.

— Peter Moore

Hope Diamond and Matt Dennison, former lovers when they weren’t working in protective services and the FBI, respectively, have to put old feelings aside to solve some murders in this cozy mystery by Karen Gilleland. Add the twist that it all takes place on an ocean liner with a cast of characters so large that fingering the suspect becomes a multi-layered task. Some tango. Some samba.

Interview with the author. Gilleland’s research to make her characters and plot more realistic included extensive interviews with noted writer and security expert Gavin de Becker as well as a former Navy commander who taught her about stormy seas and shipboard crime investigations. She felt placing the action on an ocean liner had particular appeal.

