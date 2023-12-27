Starbucks must offer a job back to a fired Colorado worker, a judge ruled last week.

Federal administrative law judge Ira Sandron said the coffee retailer “engaged in certain unfair labor practices” and must offer Alendra Harris her job back with full payment of any lost earnings.

Harris was fired Nov. 18 from her role as a shift supervisor at the Superior location, the first in the state to unionize. Sandron’s decision heads for adoption of the full labor board.

In an email to The Colorado Sun, Starbucks said it disagreed with the judge and that the firing was due to policy violations.

“We firmly disagree with the administrative law judge’s recommendations and intend to file exceptions — or an appeal — in this matter,” a Starbucks spokesperson wrote. “It was not in retaliation for their participation in, or support of, any concerted union activities.”

This is a segment from Saturday’s What’s Working column. Read the full column here.

