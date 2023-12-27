Good morning, Colorado.
THE NEWS
WATER
Officials propose historic agreement to permanently include tribes in Colorado River matters
The 30 tribal nations in the Colorado River Basin collectively have 26% of the rights to the Colorado River. But states and the federal government have repeatedly left them out of major decisions about the river. For the first time, six tribal nations are negotiating an agreement with four basin states and the federal government to give them a permanent voice. Shannon Mullane has more.
EQUITY
Black Coloradans suffer higher maternal and infant mortality rates. Three groups are working to change that.
Black women across the country are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related complication than white mothers. And while infant mortality rates have overall declined, racial disparities continue. Tatiana Flowers looked into programs in Colorado trying to reverse the troubling trends.
ENERGY
Laser fusion is putting CSU at the front of the clean energy pack. Tech entrepreneurs are right behind.
Colorado State University is one of three national centers that federal officials have selected to take emerging laser-driven nuclear fusion technology to the next stage. Unlike nuclear fission, which creates atomic weapons, nuclear fusion is a source of clean energy that does not produce hazardous radioactive material or greenhouse gases. Michael Booth has more.
MORE NEWS
THE COLORADO REPORT
SunLit
REVIEW
Explore Booksellers has some offbeat suggestions for holiday reading
Each week as part of SunLit — The Sun’s literature section — we feature staff recommendations from bookstores across Colorado. This week, the staff from Explore Booksellers in Aspen recommends:
Read what the bookstore staff had to say about each. Pick up a copy and support your local bookstores at the same time.
