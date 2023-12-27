Good morning, Colorado.

WATER

Manuel Heart, chairman of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, speaks about Colorado River water issues Dec. 13 at the Upper Colorado River Commission in Las Vegas. (Shannon Mullane, The Colorado Sun)

“We are still not directly engaged in the process that determines (the river’s) future. … Our livelihoods and our traditions have no voice. We must do better.” — Amelia Flores, chairwoman of the Colorado River Indian Tribes

The 30 tribal nations in the Colorado River Basin collectively have 26% of the rights to the Colorado River. But states and the federal government have repeatedly left them out of major decisions about the river. For the first time, six tribal nations are negotiating an agreement with four basin states and the federal government to give them a permanent voice. Shannon Mullane has more.

EQUITY

Halle Payne and Frankie Dyer photographed Dec. 18 at home in Morrison with their son, Amarius, who was born in April. Payne, 20, became a practicing doula this year and focuses on prenatal labor, birth and postpartum care. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Black women across the country are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related complication than white mothers. And while infant mortality rates have overall declined, racial disparities continue. Tatiana Flowers looked into programs in Colorado trying to reverse the troubling trends.

ENERGY

High density laser-created plasma physics research is done at Colorado State University’s Laboratory for Advanced Lasers and Extreme Photonics on July 22, 2019.

Colorado State University is one of three national centers that federal officials have selected to take emerging laser-driven nuclear fusion technology to the next stage. Unlike nuclear fission, which creates atomic weapons, nuclear fusion is a source of clean energy that does not produce hazardous radioactive material or greenhouse gases. Michael Booth has more.

Police investigating incidents involving Colorado Supreme Court justices after Trump’s removal from ballot. Police said Tuesday they are investigating incidents directed at justices and providing extra patrols around their homes in Denver following the court’s decision to remove former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

SunLit

REVIEW

Each week as part of SunLit — The Sun’s literature section — we feature staff recommendations from bookstores across Colorado. This week, the staff from Explore Booksellers in Aspen recommends:

“The Book of Ayn” by Lexi Freiman, a novel of political satire

by Lexi Freiman, a novel of political satire “The Delivery” by Margarita Garcia Robayo, a tale of an estranged mother’s arrival

by Margarita Garcia Robayo, a tale of an estranged mother’s arrival “The Curse of Pietro Houdini” by Derek B. Miller, a late World War II adventure

Read what the bookstore staff had to say about each. Pick up a copy and support your local bookstores at the same time.

