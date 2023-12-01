State Rep. Ruby Dickson abruptly announced on Friday that she will resign from the legislature Dec. 11, citing the “sensationalistic and vitriolic nature of the current political environment.”
The Greenwood Village Democrat, who represents House District 37, wrote in a brief letter to legislative leadership that the environment “is not healthy for me or my family.”
“I am stepping aside now to allow someone more suited for the rigors of the current moment to step in,” she said.
Dickson was elected in November 2022 and was sworn into office in early January 2023. She had served during just one regular legislative session and during the special lawmaking term on property tax and other financial relief that wrapped up just before Thanksgiving.
Dickson was the prime sponsor of five House and two Senate bills in her sole regular legislative session, all of which passed and were signed into law. She was the prime sponsor of a Senate bill during the special session that passed and was signed into law.
A state-level super PAC named Building a Better Colorado spent more than $24,000 to support her 2022 primary campaign. Dickson received 56% of the vote in her general election contest against Republican Paul Archer, who received 44% of the vote.
House District 37 had a 7-percentage-point Democratic lean in 2022 according to analysis by nonpartisan staff for Colorado’s Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission. Dickson had filed in July to run for reelection in 2024.
Dickson is an economist by training. She received a graduate degree from the University of Oxford in England. She previously served as a policy research analyst for then-U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, who is now Colorado’s governor.
Dickson’s resignation means at least 28 of the 100 lawmakers serving at the Colorado Capitol next year will have landed a seat in the legislature thanks to a vacancy committee. The committees are made up of a few dozen partisan activists.
A Democratic vacancy committee in House District 37 will convene in the coming weeks to select Dickson’s replacement.
A 2024 ballot measure being pursued by Kent Thiry, the wealthy former CEO of the Denver-based dialysis giant DaVita, would eliminate legislative vacancy committees starting in 2026 and require that special elections be called to replace state lawmakers who resign, are expelled or die in the middle of their terms.
Dickson didn’t immediately return a Colorado Sun message seeking comment on Friday.
In a written statement, House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, called Dickson “a brilliant champion for working families.”
“I know Rep. Dickson will continue to drive positive change in her community and throughout Colorado,” McCluskie added.
Colorado Politics first reported Dickson’s resignation. The news outlet reports Dickson is 28, making her one of the youngest lawmakers in the General Assembly.
Colorado Sun staff writer Sandra Fish contributed to this report.
Colorado lawmakers set to serve in the legislature in 2024 who were at some point appointed to a statehouse seat by a vacancy committee:
- Replacement for Rep. Ruby Dickson, D-Centennial
- Rep. Manny Rutinel, D-Commerce City
- Rep Tim Hernández, D-Denver
- Sen. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City
- Rep. Kyle Brown, D-Louisville
- Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, D-Fort Collins
- Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village
- Sen. Janet Buckner, D-Aurora
- Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose
- Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora***
- Rep. Meg Froelich, D-Cherry Hills Village
- Rep. Lorena Garcia, D-Adams County
- Sen. Joann Ginal, D-Fort Collins
- Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver
- Sen. Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo
- Rep. Richard Holtorf, R-Akron
- Rep. Junie Joseph, D-Boulder***
- Rep. Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins
- Rep. Mandy Lindsay, D-Aurora
- Rep. William Lindstedt, D-Broomfield***
- Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon
- Sen. Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch
- Rep. Ron Weinberg, R-Loveland***
- Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle
- Rep. Don Wilson, R-Monument*
- Rep. Steven Woodrow, D-Denver
- Rep. Mary Young, D-Greeley
- Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada**
* Wilson was appointed to his seat by Gov. Jared Polis in November 2022 after a vacancy committee failed to select someone to fill a vacancy in House District 19.
** Zenzinger was appointed to her seat by a vacancy committee in 2013, but after serving a year in the legislature she lost her reelection bid in 2014. She ran again for the seat in 2016 and won and was reelected in 2020.
*** Fields, Lindstedt and Joseph were appointed to fill vacancies when a candidate dropped out after making a ballot but before the election. Weinberg was appointed to his seat after House Minority Leader Hugh McKean died days before the 2022 election. The vacancy committees that select replacements for ballot vacancies are the same as the ones that fill open legislative seats when a lawmaker resigns or dies in the middle of their term. They also operate in the same way.