In November, the online gaming outfit casino.org conducted a survey of 3,000 people nationwide, to determine which states were ho-ho-hoing through the holidays, and which ones were most Grinch-like.

Brace yourself: Colorado came in No. 2 (behind Oklahoma) for having the worst attitudes toward this festive season. Ho ho no!

(Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Frankly, we don’t buy it.

How Grinchy could Denver be? It’s the city where holiday lights were popularized in 1914, when an electrician dipped lights in red and green paint so his bedridden son could enjoy the holiday. By 1920, Denver became known as the “Christmas Capital of the World.” And getting lit (in the yuletide sense) is so popular that holiday light displays shine on through the end of the National Western Stock Show (Jan. 21, 2024).

Take that, casino.org!

You could argue that our Christmas credentials are getting a tad old. But, here at the Colorado Sun, we believe that the spirit of giving remains strong in the Centennial State.

In fact, we’ve bet our future on it.

That’s right: The Colorado Sun is now listed as a 501(c)(3) organization, so all of your contributions here are tax deductible. And that’s a benefit to holiday holdouts and yule enthusiasts alike, because, hey, don’t we all hate paying taxes?

So whether you’re a follower of The Grinch, whose heart is three sizes too small but whose bank balance is plenty big, or if you’re partial to Yule enthusiast Cindy-Lou Who, now working as an investment counselor in Whoville, please consider sending a gift to the Colorado Sun, to keep us shining brightly in 2024 and beyond.

Don’t let Grinch outshine you! Give now! Give generously! Go green in another great way!