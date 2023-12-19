Good morning, Colorado.
This holiday season, I’m doing my best to be intentional about what I buy and reduce my waste as much as possible. The few gifts I plan on giving will be wrapped in Trader Joe’s paper bags or newspaper and spruced up with pine branches I forage from a nearby trail. The garland hanging in my house is made of grapefruit, oranges and limes I dehydrated in the oven. And the wreath I snagged for free will be decorated with purely DIY ornaments.
It takes a lot more time and effort, but it’s these little things that bring me so much joy during a season I feel can be so full of waste.
I’m also going to make sure my gifts support local businesses and are practical ones that may be used any time of the year, instead of collecting dust in a corner after a few uses. (A Colorado Sun membership fits the bill!)
But without wasting any more time, let’s get to the news.
THE NEWS
ENVIRONMENT
What it looked like as Colorado wildlife officials released 5 Oregon wolves in Grand County
It was the first time ever that a state — not the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service — introduced an endangered species into wildland in the U.S. Jason Blevins watched as five wolves were released from crates in Grand County, bounded across a meadow and disappeared into the forest for a moment many say is much bigger than these five wild animals.
HIGH COST OF COLORADO
You think a pound of beef is expensive? Wait until you hear what it costs to produce it in Colorado.
In the past five years, the cost of beef has risen 28% at retail, and ranchers say they’re feeling the pinch from all sides. In The Sun’s latest installment of the High Cost of Colorado series, Tracy Ross looks at how much it costs for ranchers to produce Colorado’s second-favorite protein source (after poultry).
SOCIAL SERVICES
Colorado could copy a Texas program that has had success tracking runaway foster kids
Among the team of 300 investigators in Texas, tasked with finding children and teens who run away from foster homes and residential treatment centers, there are many success stories. Colorado doesn’t have such a unit, but a state task force is looking at Texas’ model as a possible solution to why so many kids in Colorado are running away from out-of-home placements, Jennifer Brown reports.
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Another Colorado Democrat resigns from legislature, citing low pay and “vitriol” at Capitol
State Rep. Said Sharbini, a first-term Democrat from Brighton, is the second lawmaker to resign this month, saying his family could “no longer endure” the financial strain of serving in the legislature. Brian Eason and Sandra Fish have more.
THE COLORADO REPORT
🔑 = source has article meter or paywall
SunLit
“Recorder of Deeds” author seizes one key task on 9/11: Remember
Catherine Underhill Fitzpatrick was a fashion reporter in New York, covering star-studded Fashion Week, when the 9/11 attack changed the world. Suddenly, she found herself running toward the mayhem, soaking up the dark and tragic details of that day and serving as essentially a war correspondent. Her memoir, “Recorder of Deeds,” chronicles her efforts to do justice to her collision with history and deal with the personal toll that followed her long afterward.
Thanks for joining us and we’ll catch you here tomorrow.
— Olivia & the whole staff of The Sun
Corrections & Clarifications
Notice something wrong? The Colorado Sun has an ethical responsibility to fix all factual errors. Request a correction by emailing corrections@coloradosun.com.