Good morning, Colorado.

This holiday season, I’m doing my best to be intentional about what I buy and reduce my waste as much as possible. The few gifts I plan on giving will be wrapped in Trader Joe’s paper bags or newspaper and spruced up with pine branches I forage from a nearby trail. The garland hanging in my house is made of grapefruit, oranges and limes I dehydrated in the oven. And the wreath I snagged for free will be decorated with purely DIY ornaments.

It takes a lot more time and effort, but it’s these little things that bring me so much joy during a season I feel can be so full of waste.

I’m also going to make sure my gifts support local businesses and are practical ones that may be used any time of the year, instead of collecting dust in a corner after a few uses. (A Colorado Sun membership fits the bill!)

But without wasting any more time, let’s get to the news.

THE NEWS

ENVIRONMENT

A gray wolf from Oregon is released Monday in Grand County by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Jerry Neal, Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

“This is a moment of re-wilding. Of doing something to stave off the biodiversity extinction crisis we are living in … to make a difference in this era of extinction. And moreover, this is a source of hope not only for all of us standing here but for our younger generations as well.” — Joanna Lambert, a professor of wildlife ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Colorado

It was the first time ever that a state — not the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service — introduced an endangered species into wildland in the U.S. Jason Blevins watched as five wolves were released from crates in Grand County, bounded across a meadow and disappeared into the forest for a moment many say is much bigger than these five wild animals.

HIGH COST OF COLORADO

In the past five years, the cost of beef has risen 28% at retail, and ranchers say they’re feeling the pinch from all sides. In The Sun’s latest installment of the High Cost of Colorado series, Tracy Ross looks at how much it costs for ranchers to produce Colorado’s second-favorite protein source (after poultry).

SOCIAL SERVICES

Among the team of 300 investigators in Texas, tasked with finding children and teens who run away from foster homes and residential treatment centers, there are many success stories. Colorado doesn’t have such a unit, but a state task force is looking at Texas’ model as a possible solution to why so many kids in Colorado are running away from out-of-home placements, Jennifer Brown reports.

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Colorado Rep. Said Sharbini, D-Adams County, confers with fellow lawmakers as the legislative session opens in the House of Representatives on Jan. 9 in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

State Rep. Said Sharbini, a first-term Democrat from Brighton, is the second lawmaker to resign this month, saying his family could “no longer endure” the financial strain of serving in the legislature. Brian Eason and Sandra Fish have more.

State board blocks Douglas County’s creative attempt to provide property tax relief to its homeowners. Members of the board said the 4% reduction was unwarranted and expressed anxiety about the potential precedent it could set for other parts of the state.

THE COLORADO REPORT

🔑 = source has article meter or paywall

SunLit

Catherine Underhill Fitzpatrick was a fashion reporter in New York, covering star-studded Fashion Week, when the 9/11 attack changed the world. Suddenly, she found herself running toward the mayhem, soaking up the dark and tragic details of that day and serving as essentially a war correspondent. Her memoir, “Recorder of Deeds,” chronicles her efforts to do justice to her collision with history and deal with the personal toll that followed her long afterward.

Interview with the author. Fitzpatrick reveals that her first manuscript glossed over the enduring impact that the experience of 9/11 had on her personally and professionally. Feedback from friends and her editor helped her confront some of the uncomfortable truths.

